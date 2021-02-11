SIU Softball | Salukis feature experience, golden gloves

Jansen was charged with only one error last year while playing multiple positions, including third base and center field. In three seasons, the Salukis’ super utility person has made just 10 miscues and probably at least twice as many webgems.

For good measure, Jansen earned an invitation last summer to the Florida Gulf Coast League, playing well enough to garner a spot on the league’s All-Star team and helping her team win the league title.

But for even the seasoned veterans, Friday morning’s doubleheader with Murray State in Hattiesburg, Miss., figures to be a new experience of sorts. It will be the team’s first game since March 8, 2020, when SIU stopped IUPUI 6-2 for its 15th win in 16 games.

It was their last win, as it turned out. Less than a week later, sports came to a crashing halt, stopped by coronavirus. That is one reason why Blaylock and her players are so eager to break the seal on a new season.

“We haven’t played in about 330 days,” she said. “We need to play someone else other than ourselves, knock the rust off and let the young ones gain some experience. It’s really fun for me to see the joy and excitement in the kids.”