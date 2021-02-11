SIU Softball | Salukis feature experience, golden gloves

If the Missouri Valley Conference gave out Gold Gloves, this year’s SIU softball team would have a chance to take home more than their share of hardware.
In catcher Katelyn Massa, second baseman Maddy Vermejan, shortstop Ashley Wood and infielder/outfielder Jenny Jansen, the Salukis have multiple defenders with the fundamentals to make routine plays and the skills to make extraordinary plays look ordinary.
That nucleus, plus a young pitching staff that was hitting its stride last March before COVID-19 ended everyone’s season, should put SIU in position to contend for the Valley title and an NCAA Tournament berth.
“I firmly believe we should be one of the best, if not the best, defensive team in the conference,” coach Kerri Blaylock said. “Just the benefits of their experience … and how they communicate on the infield.”
Massa is the Salukis’ version of Yadier Molina — a plus arm who works well with pitchers and wins her share of borderline pitches with good framing. Massa has nailed 35 percent of base-stealers the last four years, with only 32 even bothering to try the last two seasons.
Vermejan made just two errors last year, two more than she committed in 2019, when she handled 146 chances flawlessly. Wood endured a fielding slump in last year’s 21-game season with seven errors, but had just eight the season before. Her range and rocket arm save SIU pitchers a spate of baserunners.
Jansen was charged with only one error last year while playing multiple positions, including third base and center field. In three seasons, the Salukis’ super utility person has made just 10 miscues and probably at least twice as many webgems.
For good measure, Jansen earned an invitation last summer to the Florida Gulf Coast League, playing well enough to garner a spot on the league’s All-Star team and helping her team win the league title.
But for even the seasoned veterans, Friday morning’s doubleheader with Murray State in Hattiesburg, Miss., figures to be a new experience of sorts. It will be the team’s first game since March 8, 2020, when SIU stopped IUPUI 6-2 for its 15th win in 16 games.
It was their last win, as it turned out. Less than a week later, sports came to a crashing halt, stopped by coronavirus. That is one reason why Blaylock and her players are so eager to break the seal on a new season.
“We haven’t played in about 330 days,” she said. “We need to play someone else other than ourselves, knock the rust off and let the young ones gain some experience. It’s really fun for me to see the joy and excitement in the kids.”
Blaylock can’t hide her excitement when it comes to her pitching staff. Sarah Harness identified herself as the ace last spring, going 9-4 with a 1.97 earned run average and 76 strikeouts in 71 innings. Carlee Jo Clark (3-1, 3.28) and freshman Madi Eberle will also get their share of work.
The Salukis own a good mix of youth and experience. The return of Massa and Vermejan for a fifth year gives them good, polished players at crucial spots on the field. Although the Valley hasn’t released a preseason poll, it’s hard to imagine SIU as anything but a challenger for a conference crown.
“This is a new team,” Blaylock said. “We have 3 ½ months left to be this team. We are all eager to go out and play some games.”