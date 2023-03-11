Murfreesboro, TN – The Southern Illinois Salukis won its second-straight shutout on Saturday morning as it wrapped up the MTSU Invitational with a 9-0 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Salukis took no time to get out in front as Jackie Lis and Emma Anthony hit a pair of three-run home runs in the bottom of the first inning to help SIU jump out to a 7-0 lead. Anthony's home run was the first of her Saluki career as she made her first start of the season.

After a big first inning, Lis and the Dawgs added to their lead in the second as the freshman shortstop hit her second home run in as many at-bats. This time a two-run blast to right center to extend SIU's lead to 9-0. Lis finished the day 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and a career-high five RBIs.

Eight out of the nine Salukis that took a plate appearance got on base totaling nine hits and four walks. Emma Austin helped spark the Salukis offense as she had her third straight game with two or more hits going 2-for-4 with a run.

"We had some great at bats out of some new hitters that got into the lineup today," explained head coach Jen Sewell. "Jones, Christeson and Anthony look really good. No surprise that Austin, DePron, Warwick, Hamilton, Carder, and Lis stay hot at the plate."

Giving up just two hits on the day, Elliott Stinson threw a five-inning complete game shutout for Southern as the Dawgs have now won two-straight shutouts while giving up just a pair of hits. Stinson finished the game with eight strikeouts as she now has 45 on the year to lead the Salukis.

"That's a really quality outing by Stinson - two singles and minimal walks and eight Ks over five innings is impressive," said Sewell. "We often forget she's a freshman because she has veteran stuff."

With the win, Southern Illinois improves to 17-3 on the season as it now prepares for Missouri Valley action. The Salukis will open conference play on Tuesday, March 14 at 2 PM against Missouri State. Following Tuesday's game the SIU will take on the Bears once more to complete the two-game series on Wednesday, March 15 for a 12 PM start.

"I really liked this weekend for us going into conference. This team is special," said Sewell. "They have an energy about them, a lot of parts are clicking. Any team with this chemistry is going to have a great shot to do big things."