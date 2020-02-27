SIU Softball | Salukis happy to be back home

A .196 team batting average. Multiple proven players hitting under .200. A run differential of minus 22, and a defense that has vacillated from spectacular to poor.
Given all that’s happened to the SIU softball team over the first 12 games, veteran coach Kerri Blaylock is happy with a 6-6 record. And she’s even happier that the Salukis will be home for most of the next four weeks.
When SIU opens the Coach B Classic on Friday at 2:30 p.m. against Purdue Fort Wayne, it will mark the start of a stretch which will see it play 16 of 19 games at Charlotte West Stadium, including four straight weekends.
“It’s very exciting,” Blaylock said Wednesday. “We’re ready to be here, and we feel like we play well here.”
That the Salukis battled back to a .500 mark after losing five straight to start the year tells Blaylock that they have the necessary toughness to eventually thrive. That they did so with only two batters hitting better than .235 seems to suggest a market correction of sorts is about to happen.
There is no way that Kaitlyn Massa, a career .309 hitter with 22 homers in 424 college at-bats, will continue to hit .143. It seems very unlikely that Ashley Wood will keep slogging around at a 3-for-30 clip, and Jenny Jansen, who last year hit at a .409 clip and is a .367 batter in her first two college years, won’t struggle at .225 for much longer.
Another clue things are likely to turn in SIU’s favor: Its walk rate of nearly four per game is similar to that of last year, when it batted a robust .303. The strikeout rate of almost 20 percent is a touch higher than 2019, but that should also drop as the team’s luck turns.
“You’re used to one or two hitters being in a slump at any time, but not six or seven,” Blaylock said. “Ashley hit four or five rockets right at people over the weekend, and she’s starting to hit the ball well. Jenny raised her average over the weekend and also had several line-drive outs.
“I don’t have any doubt it’s going to turn around.”
The Salukis appear to have found answers in the circle, even though projected No. 1 Claire Miller has worked just 3 2/3 innings in three games due to an ankle injury. Freshman Sarah Harness has pitched to a 3.07 earned run average in her first nine college outings, beating Fordham and Michigan State last weekend with complete games, and Holly Marousek has held opponents to a .156 average in 9 1/3 innings.
Simply put, when it starts playing closer to its peak in all three phases, SIU should be ready to contend for a Missouri Valley Conference title.
“If we get a healthy Miller, we’ll be right where we wanted to be with our pitching,” Blaylock said. “I’d like to see us win about nine or 10 games before we get into the meat of our conference schedule. You want to get yourself rolling.”
A win Friday will enable Blaylock to reach the 700 mark for her career, all at SIU. It would make her the quickest to the milestone in Missouri Valley Conference history.