SIU Softball | Salukis happy to be back home

Another clue things are likely to turn in SIU’s favor: Its walk rate of nearly four per game is similar to that of last year, when it batted a robust .303. The strikeout rate of almost 20 percent is a touch higher than 2019, but that should also drop as the team’s luck turns.

“You’re used to one or two hitters being in a slump at any time, but not six or seven,” Blaylock said. “Ashley hit four or five rockets right at people over the weekend, and she’s starting to hit the ball well. Jenny raised her average over the weekend and also had several line-drive outs.

“I don’t have any doubt it’s going to turn around.”

The Salukis appear to have found answers in the circle, even though projected No. 1 Claire Miller has worked just 3 2/3 innings in three games due to an ankle injury. Freshman Sarah Harness has pitched to a 3.07 earned run average in her first nine college outings, beating Fordham and Michigan State last weekend with complete games, and Holly Marousek has held opponents to a .156 average in 9 1/3 innings.

Simply put, when it starts playing closer to its peak in all three phases, SIU should be ready to contend for a Missouri Valley Conference title.