The key jiggled over and over. The door refused to open over and over.

Finally, SIU’s offense unlocked that stubborn door.

And the results were what the Salukis have come to expect.

Three runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth broke open a pitcher’s duel Saturday as SIU’s softball team handed Indiana State its first Missouri Valley Conference loss, a 5-1 decision at Charlotte West Stadium.

“We finally got it open,” said Salukis coach Jen Sewell. “We were close, but we weren’t close enough. We were hitting too many ground balls in RBI situations and that’s not going to work. Once we got behind the ball a little bit and we got deeper into the game, that’s when we had a little better plan.”

Aside from a 1-2-3 fourth inning, SIU (25-5, 7-2) didn’t lack for baserunners against Lexi Benko. They collected seven hits, three walks and a pair of hit batters off her over 5 1/3 innings. An error gave it a 13th hitter that reached base off the hard-throwing righthander.

But Benko had all the right answers with runners aboard. She left the bases loaded in the second and third, baffling Saluki slappers like Emma Austin, Aubree DePron and Bailey Caylor. They were a combined 1 of 10 against her.

“She kept our lefties on the ground with no pop,” Sewell said of Benko.

However, when Benko’s pitch count reached 93 with two on and one out in the fifth, Sycamores coach Mike Perniciaro hooked her for Hailey Griffin (2-1). Trailing 1-0, the Saluki bats roared to life.

Anna Carder laced a game-tying double to left-center, just out of the reach of diving center fielder Olivia Patton. Sidney Jones followed with a tie-breaking two-run homer to left, jumping all over a 1-2 pitch that caught too much of the plate.

Jones said Sewell counseled her before the pitch to make sure the ball was out of Griffin’s hand before she started her swing.

“I was so early on the second strike,” Jones said of that at-bat. “Jen said, ‘Don’t time her, let her throw it.’ So I told myself to calm down, see the pitch and get the right timing, and I was able to get hold of it.”

It was the second homer of the year for Jones, a Miami of Ohio transfer who has apparently locked down the first base job. Jones is hitting .353 in 34 at-bats with seven RBI, supplying more punch for a lineup that already possesses its fair share and then some.

Jones pumped both fists between first and second to celebrate her biggest hit for SIU.

“So excited – every player was excited for me,” she said. “It was all around a great feeling. Everyone is cheering for each other.”

There was more cheering an inning later when the Salukis put the game away. Carder lashed a 2-2 pitch just off the glove of third baseman TeAnn Bringle for a two-run single, giving Carder 26 RBI in just 75 at-bats.

That was more than enough for Madi Eberle (11-1), who aside from the fifth inning, cruised through Indiana State (17-15, 6-1). Eberle allowed just three hits, a walk and a hit batter in her fourth complete game of the year, fanning four.

Eberle retired 12 straight hitters after walking Patton to start the game before doubles by Annie Tokarek and Kaylee Barrett gave the Sycamores a short-lived lead. Given a lead to protect in the sixth, Eberle found her rhythm again to close out a 106-pitch outing.

“I would put that number one on that list in terms of what her stuff was,” Sewell said. “I think she missed on two pitches all day. She’s allowed to miss on two pitches.”

SIU and Indiana State close out the series with a doubleheader at noon on Sunday that was necessitated by Friday’s postponement.