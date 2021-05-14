SIU Softball | Salukis rally, advance to MVC title game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — There was a team meeting before the top of the sixth inning Friday.
Standing in front of the dugout, SIU’s Jenny Jansen and Katelyn Massa made a pact.
“We said, ‘Let’s go do this right now.’ It’s going to come down to us,” Massa said.
Pact fulfilled. And shortly after that, game over.
Breaking up the no-hit bid of Illinois State ace Morgan Day in emphatic fashion, the fourth-seeded Salukis scored all their runs in the last two innings for a 7-2 win that advanced them to the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
SIU (36-14) will play Northern Iowa, which eliminated Missouri State 3-2 in Friday’s second semifinal, at 1:02 p.m. Saturday for the tourney title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
They got to that point because ace Sarah Harness (21-6) kept them in the game while the offense tried to figure out Day (19-6).
While Day kept SIU batters off balance with a sizzling riser and a variety of deceptive off-speed offerings, Harness scattered nine hits, fanned a career-high 14 and continually left traffic sitting on the bases.
Aside from a two-out RBI single by Andrea Coursey in the third that initiated scoring, Harness was nails in pressure situations.
“You can’t worry just because there’s runners on base,” she said. “That’s part of the game. For me, it’s just next pitch, move on.”
As Harness kept moving on and kept the margin at a run, the Salukis’ margin of error kept shrinking until the sixth. Then there was that team meeting, and then there was a shocking explosion of runs.
It started with a 20-foot bunt by Maddy Vermejan. First baseman Spenser Strandgard fielded the ball but fell on her backside as she flipped a wild throw to first. Bailey Caylor and Maris Boelens followed with singles to fill the bases.
Jansen lofted a game-tying sacrifice fly to left, but it turned into a crazy double play when Caylor was caught in a rundown between second and third that required six throws to retire her. That left it up to Massa, who came to the plate armed with an adjustment from associate coach Jen Sewell.
“She sawed me off twice with screwballs,” Massa said of Day, “so Jen said I should move off the plate a bit.”
Massa slammed the second pitch into left for a single. In different circumstances, coach Kerri Blaylock might have held Boelens at third. But she aggressively waved Boelens, even as Kalil Chval gloved the ball before Boelens touched third.
An inaccurate relay throw home made the decision profitable. Boelens slid home with the go-ahead run.
“I felt like we needed to break the gates open,” Blaylock said. “If we were going to be thrown out, we were going to be aggressive.”
Elisabeth Huckleberry’s single extended the inning and a passed ball pushed both runners into scoring position. Elizabeth Warwick cashed them in with a two-run bloop single to center that made it 4-1.
Jansen put an exclamation point at the end of this one with her second three-run homer in as many days, a rifle shot to left in the seventh.
“I’m so proud of this team,” Blaylock said. “Our backs were against the wall. We were having a no-hitter thrown against us, but Maddy gave us a spark and that’s all it took. The girls were focused and they delivered.”
The top-seeded Redbirds (31-10) now must hope for an at-large bid Sunday night when the selection committee announces the 64-team bracket.
The Salukis are one win away from taking their fate out of the committee’s hands.
“I want to go out as I came in,” Massa said. “I came in going to the tournament, and I want to go out going to the tournament.”
DAWG BITES
Harness’ previous high for strikeouts was 13, set on Feb. 21, 2020, against Fordham. … How good was Harness with runners in scoring position? Illinois State, which entered the game averaging .275 and scoring nearly five runs per game, was a measly 1 for 12 in that situation. … The result marks the third time since 2017 that SIU has reached the MVC championship game. It nipped Northern Iowa 4-3 in 2017 and fell to Drake in 2018.