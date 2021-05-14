SIU Softball | Salukis rally, advance to MVC title game

“I felt like we needed to break the gates open,” Blaylock said. “If we were going to be thrown out, we were going to be aggressive.”

Elisabeth Huckleberry’s single extended the inning and a passed ball pushed both runners into scoring position. Elizabeth Warwick cashed them in with a two-run bloop single to center that made it 4-1.

Jansen put an exclamation point at the end of this one with her second three-run homer in as many days, a rifle shot to left in the seventh.

“I’m so proud of this team,” Blaylock said. “Our backs were against the wall. We were having a no-hitter thrown against us, but Maddy gave us a spark and that’s all it took. The girls were focused and they delivered.”

The top-seeded Redbirds (31-10) now must hope for an at-large bid Sunday night when the selection committee announces the 64-team bracket.

The Salukis are one win away from taking their fate out of the committee’s hands.

“I want to go out as I came in,” Massa said. “I came in going to the tournament, and I want to go out going to the tournament.”

DAWG BITES

Harness’ previous high for strikeouts was 13, set on Feb. 21, 2020, against Fordham. … How good was Harness with runners in scoring position? Illinois State, which entered the game averaging .275 and scoring nearly five runs per game, was a measly 1 for 12 in that situation. … The result marks the third time since 2017 that SIU has reached the MVC championship game. It nipped Northern Iowa 4-3 in 2017 and fell to Drake in 2018.

