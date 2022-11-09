SIU Softball | Salukis sign sisters, 3 others

The first recruiting class for new SIU softball coach Jen Sewell is headlined by a sister act from Nebraska and three other recruits that could provide the Salukis with the talent they need to challenge for future Missouri Valley Conference titles.

The headliners are the Groff sisters – Maddia and Rylinn. The pitcher-catcher duo led Marian High School of Omaha to a Class A softball title in October. Maddia broke Nebraska’s all-time strikeout record as a senior with 307, pitching to an 0.93 earned run average and also batting .506.

A lefthanded pitcher, Groff was her conference’s Pitcher of the Year and Player of the Year.

“Maddia’s name is among the all-time greats in Nebraska,” Sewell said in a press release. “Her engine is on a different level than most and despite a smaller stature, she will come at you like a prize fighter on the mound.”

Rylinn Groff gunned down 90% of base-stealers this fall and also batted .486 with 18 stolen bases. She joined her sister on the All-Nebraska Super State first team.

Sewell dipped into Nebraska for a third recruit – outfielder Katherine Johnson. As a senior at Millard North High School in Omaha, she batted .467 with 14 homers and 40 RBI. That was after a state-record 20 homers as a junior.

Johnson earned comparisons to former SIU greats Merrianne Patterson and Maddy Vermejan from Sewell. Johnson played club softball with the Groffs.

“One-third of the hits she records are home runs,” Sewell said. “I think that stat is just crazy. Katherine is a gamer; she wants the competition and she doesn’t back down in big moments. This is who you want with the bat or ball in her hand to change a game.”

The Salukis also landed infielder Amanda Knutson of Bonner Springs, Kan. Knutson batted .417 with eight homers and a .985 fielding percentage for Basehor-Linwood High School last year, helping them finish second at the Class 5A state tournament.

Rounding out the class is two-way player Kiana McDowell of Liberty, Mo. McDowell hit .402 with a .717 slugging percentage and seven homers while working 99 innings in the circle, fanning 77 and pitching to a 2.40 ERA.

“We stole this one,” Sewell said. “She plays with Knutson on one of the top clubs in the country and all they do is win. We’ve been trying to make sure we have a couple of utility-type players that can do anything. McDowell is exactly that.”

SIU will start its 2023 season in February. It’s expected to announce its schedule soon.