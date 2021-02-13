SIU Softball | Salukis take two on opening day

The Southern Illinois University softball team won both of its games at the Black and Gold Invitational in Hattiesburg, Miss. on Saturday. The Salukis won game one against Murray State, 3-1 and followed with 2-0 win over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in the nightcap.

SIU's 2-0 start to the 2021 season is its first to open a season since 2014. The Salukis have now won 11-straight dating back to last season.

"We talked about it tonight as a team after the game — we want to win every game," longtime head coach Kerri Blaylock said. "We need to approach every game that way and not take anything for granted. We need to play every team tough. Tomorrow will be difficult because our pitchers haven't had the opportunity to throw that many innings on back-to-back days — we haven't even had a chance to simulate it — so we're going to have to really push through. But it felt like we were in mid-season form today. I know our offense wishes they could've done better but its early."