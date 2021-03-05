SIU Softball | Salukis win twice to open Saluki Invitational

CARBONDALE — The Southern Illinois University softball team used perfect situational hitting to swing the momentum and beat Northern Kentucky, 7-3, Friday afternoon as part of the Saluki Invitational tournament at Charlotte West Stadium.
SIU also took on University of Illinois-Chicago and won 9-4 to improve to 11-0 and extend their win streak, which dates back to last season to 20 games. The school record for consecutive victories is 23 set back in 1991.
In the first game, the Salukis fell behind the winless Norse early after Ava Lawson homered in the first inning and Kendyl McKeough knocked in a run in the second.
SIU catcher Katelyn Massa singled in the third to bring in Maddy Vermejan, then the Salukis tied it and took the lead in the fifth in classic style.
It started with Bailey Caylor hustling down the line to beat out an infield single, then Vermejan dropping a perfect bunt that turned into a hit. Following a double steal, Maris Boelens hit a deep fly ball to foul territory in left field. The ball was caught, but Caylor alertly tagged and scored to tie the game.
Jenny Jansen came up next and delivered an RBI single to score Vermejan and the Salukis added four in the sixth to pull away.
Vermejan blasted a two-run double in that sixth-inning rally and Jansen also plated another run with a single. Vermejan and Jansen both finished with two hits and two RBI, while Vermejan scored three runs. Caylor also had two hits and scored twice.
Sarah Harness, the reigning Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week, picked up the win in the circle with a complete-game effort. The sophomore righthander scattered eight hits while collecting seven strikeouts and walking just one batter.
In the second game, Madi Eberle allowed seven hits and four runs with four strikeouts and three walks but earned the victory.
Jansen continued her hot hitting with two more hits and five RBI, while Boelens and Rylie Hamilton both had two hits apiece. Hamilton scored three runs for the Salukis, who put up multiple runs in three frames and tallied nine hits.
The tournament continues Saturday with the Salukis taking on Creighton, and Sunday's schedule includes SIU playing UIC again and finishing the event by facing Saint Louis University.