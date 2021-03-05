SIU Softball | Salukis win twice to open Saluki Invitational

CARBONDALE — The Southern Illinois University softball team used perfect situational hitting to swing the momentum and beat Northern Kentucky, 7-3, Friday afternoon as part of the Saluki Invitational tournament at Charlotte West Stadium.

SIU also took on University of Illinois-Chicago and won 9-4 to improve to 11-0 and extend their win streak, which dates back to last season to 20 games. The school record for consecutive victories is 23 set back in 1991.

In the first game, the Salukis fell behind the winless Norse early after Ava Lawson homered in the first inning and Kendyl McKeough knocked in a run in the second.

SIU catcher Katelyn Massa singled in the third to bring in Maddy Vermejan, then the Salukis tied it and took the lead in the fifth in classic style.

It started with Bailey Caylor hustling down the line to beat out an infield single, then Vermejan dropping a perfect bunt that turned into a hit. Following a double steal, Maris Boelens hit a deep fly ball to foul territory in left field. The ball was caught, but Caylor alertly tagged and scored to tie the game.

Jenny Jansen came up next and delivered an RBI single to score Vermejan and the Salukis added four in the sixth to pull away.