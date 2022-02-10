SIU Softball | Season Preview: Salukis set to swing for the fences

It’s show time.

After qualifying for the NCAA tournament for the eighth time in Southern Illinois University softball history last year, the curtain closed on the Saluki season with a 7-2 loss to Brigham Young.

Now, nearly the entire cast returns for a 2022 reprise. The Salukis open the season Friday at the Troy Classic.

Kerri Blaylock, entering her 23rd season, is the winningest coach in SIU history with a mark of 745-407-1, including a 37-16 record last season. After finishing fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference last year, the Salukis won the Valley tournament last year and have been biding their time until opening day.

“We’ve got great senior leadership,” Blaylock said. “We have great pitching coming back. We are experienced and feel good about everything for sure.”

Seniors Jenny Jansen, Ashley Wood and Sidney Sikes are back in starring roles.

Jansen, SIU’s all-everything player, opened last season in centerfield before moving to shortstop to fill in for the injured Wood. She batted .319 while bashing nine home runs and driving in 47. She could see action in the outfield, or at second, third or short this year.

“That’s exactly what she does,” Blaylock said. “We’ve had her at second base, backup short, backup third. We’ve had her in centerfield. We’ll literally use her to make the most of what we have offensively. She could go anywhere, I think it is going to be situational.”

Wood was hitting .319 and anchoring the Saluki infield last year when she went down with a knee injury in game 16. She had a pair of home runs and a dozen RBI in just 15 games last year.

“When she went out, I think we went .500 over the next 10 games,” Blaylock said. “We were just trying to figure out how we’re going to score. We kind of figured out we have different ways to score.”

Finally, Sikes will take over for Catelyn Massa behind the plate. She had been splitting time at third base and catcher for the last three years.

Blaylock said Sikes helps the pitching staff by getting low behind the plate and stealing pitches and with her strong throwing arm.

The Salukis also return a pair of strong pitchers in Sarah Harness and Madi Eberle. Harness was 22-6 last year while Eberle was 9-7.

“They both can throw extremely hard, put good spin on the ball, have a very good change-up,” said Blaylock. “They are kind of prototypical type pitchers. They can hit you from a lot of different angles.”

But, there is still plenty of star power remaining.

Blaylock said this is the fastest team she’s had at SIU. Last year’s team was statistically among the best in the country defensively, and with virtually everyone back there shouldn’t be a drop off.

“We spend a lot of time on it,” Blaylock said. “We pride ourselves on it. To me pitching and defense has kind of been our bedrock here for years. This is a very fast team. Kids can fly around the outfield.”

Bailey Caylor came on strong as a freshman last year, playing the outfield and leading the team with a .333 average. Elisabeth Huckleberry, another sophomore, came on strong late last season after batting a severe case of COVID. She will likely replace the graduated Maddy Vermejan at second.

Rylie Hamilton is the frontrunner to take over Sikes’ spot at third base. Joining Caylor in the outfield will be either Elizabeth Warwick, Aubree Dupron, Tori Schullian or Emma Austin. Schullian is a graduate of Herrin High School while Austin hails from Massac County.

The Saluki offense was also bolstered by Emma Anthony, a transfer from East Carolina. The offense should feature a solid mix of power and contact hitters.

“We’ve got depth,” Blaylock said. “I think our biggest advantage is our depth. We can put so many people in so many places. We can match up with people much better now.”

Now, rehearsal is in the past and it’s time to play.

