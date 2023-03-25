Nashville, Tennessee – The Southern Illinois Salukis split its doubleheader at Belmont on Saturday afternoon. The Salukis took down the Bruins in game one with a 5-2 final as Madi Eberle earned her 10th win of the season to improve to 10-1. Both sides saw the bats heat up in game two as the two teams totaled seven home runs.

Rylie Hamilton got the Salukis on the board early with a two-run double in the first inning of game one. Hamilton led the Salukis on the day as she went 4-for-6 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored as she recorded two hits in each game. Aubree DePron also had a pair of hits with an RBI and a run scored in the Salukis win as well.

Elliott Stinson came into the game in the seventh inning to secure the save for SIU after Eberle threw the first six while just giving up four hits as she struck out three.

After falling behind 3-0 early, the Salukis were able to fight back and retake the lead after a five-run fourth inning before losing it again in the sixth to fall by a final score of 8-5.

Southern Illinois exploded in the fourth inning after the Bruins hit a two-run home run in the third to extend their lead. The Salukis answered back with three home runs of their own as Jackie Lis, Anna Carder, and Sidney Jones all drove one deep over the right center wall. Lis continues to lead the Missouri Valley with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs on the year. Carder has now hit two home runs in SIU's last three games as she now has 21 RBIs on the season.

Sidney Jones had an extra base hit in each game with a triple in game one and a solo home run to follow it up in game two. The solo shot marked the first of Jones' collegiate career. Jones, a first year Saluki and Miami (OH) transfer, has had at least one hit in each of her four last games as she's gotten off to a hot start in Valley play.

The Salukis will look to take the series finale tomorrow against the Bruins as they go for their third consecutive series win to kickoff Valley play. Southern Illinois and Belmont will begin game three at 12 PM.