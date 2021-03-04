SIU softball to host Saluki Invitational

The unbeaten SIU softball team puts its 18-game winning streak on the line this weekend at the Saluki Invitational with five games in three days.

SIU (9-0) battles Northern Kentucky Friday at 12:15 p.m., followed by a matchup with Illinois-Chicago at 2:30 p.m. The Salukis meet Creighton Saturday at 12:15 p.m., and play two Sunday against Illinois-Chicago at 12:15 p.m. and Saint Louis at 4:45 p.m.

SIU also announced Thursday that it's added three non-conference games to its schedule. It will host Southeast Missouri State on March 16 at 3 p.m. and return the visit to SEMO on March 31, also at 3 p.m. The Salukis will also travel to Saint Louis on April 28 for a 4 p.m.

SIU is coming off three wins last weekend at the Coach B Classic. Sophomore pitcher Sarah Harness was named Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week after going 2-0 with an 0.64 earned run average in the tourney.

—The Southern

