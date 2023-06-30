As some of us get ready to shoot Fourth of July fireworks and others with pets figure out how to keep them from going too crazy, lets touch on a few items that maybe I didn’t have time for prior to my vacation last week, but can discuss now that we’re in the dead period of summer.

For better or worse, here we go:

1. The NCAA has proposed softball rule changes and I, for one, can’t find much to complain about with their ideas to revise the 2024 rule book.

I think the best thing it came up with was bringing the illegal pitch rules more in line with what’s allowed around the world, permitting pitchers to disengage from the field with both feet during their deliveries. That’s going to make things easier for everyone in the sport.

Pitchers don’t have to worry about running into an umpire looking for illegal pitches and umpires don’t have to worry about watching feet quite as much. Replanting and throwing remains illegal but leaping no longer would be. It should make for a better game.

Other major changes would involve simplifying obstruction rules, adding scenarios under which video review could be used and reducing the “action clock” between pitches from 25 to 20 seconds. There are eight other minor changes proposed, including a double first base and allowing batters to go on deck on either side of the field to avoid getting drilled by a foul ball and suffering a potential major injury.

The only change that really concerns me is the wording regarding obstruction, which in my view invites more of these calls in situations where they might not affect the play. Aside from that, I think the committee did a solid job.

Changes will be voted on in August and I would guess all of them will probably be a part of the game next year.

2. The NCAA is also mounting a campaign in women’s basketball to crack down on flopping, which I completely agree with because it’s not a legitimate play. Offenders this year will get an automatic technical foul and the offended team gets two foul shots.

Can the officials properly adjudicate this type of play, though? For years, I’ve believed there’s a major difference in the quality of officiating in the men’s game and the women’s game. Don’t get me wrong. There are top officials in the women’s game but there are too many subpar zebras polluting the women’s game with poor play-calling or personal biases.

If they can get the flopping out of the game, it would be a big step forward. Especially after last spring’s Final Four, where Iowa fans were enraged in a championship game loss to LSU by tight whistles that took star players like Caitlin Clark off the floor in key spots.

3. Got to say that some of the Twitter populace who think they know baseball actually doesn’t. Not even close.

The geniuses trying to tell Hall of Fame hitter Rod Carew that he couldn’t adjust to the fastballs of today’s game are just humorous. Guys like Carew and Tony Gwynn would consistently threaten .400 these days because they could take those 100 mph heaters the other way so easily and pepper the 5.5 hole.

While on vacation last week, I fell down a YouTube rabbit hole one night watching 1980s baseball. One game was Tigers at Angels. What did my eyes see? Carew pulling that notorious soft-tosser Jack Morris over the right-center field wall in Anaheim for a two-run homer.

Good thing some of these Twitter experts don’t actually run MLB teams.