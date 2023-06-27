If you’re good, they’ll find you.

And they found Jackie Lis in a hurry.

More specifically, Triple Crown Colorado found out about her when SIU visited Mexico for a February tournament, long before Lis slammed her way into the Saluki record books with two three-homer games, an eight-RBI game and 17 homers for the season.

Lis will join the team for a series of games next month at the Canada Cup in Surrey, British Columbia, playing alongside stars from Power 5 schools and other mid-majors. According to the rising sophomore from Newburgh, Ind., it was simply a matter of one phone call.

“Dave King basically just reached out to me one day and said if I was interested, he’d want me on his team,” Lis said Monday morning while on lunch break from her off-season job in Evansville. “He saw me in Mexico and wanted me on the team.

“They don’t care what school you go to or who you play for. It’s based off the stats and if you’re a team player or not. They’re not afraid to go after the mid-major kids.”

Lis produced stats that many high-major kids would love to call their own. She batted .356 with 17 homers and 57 RBI, setting five school records in her first year. Lis batted safely in her last 10 games, going 16 for 37 with 17 RBI, including eight in a 12-11 win over Murray State on April 30 that was one of her four multi-homer games this year.

In the NCAA Tournament, Lis went 4 for 9 against No. 15 Utah and Baylor. The Bears even paid her the ultimate compliment with the season on the line, giving her an intentional walk in the seventh inning of a 9-9 game rather than pitch to her with the winning run at second.

The season’s last out was no fault of Lis, who blistered a liner that found the third baseman’s glove to end a 13-9 SIU loss in nine innings at the Salt Lake City Regional. The feeling of facing top pitching and still roping shots into the outfield was one reason why Lis wanted to test herself at this level.

“My dad was mad because I didn’t play in a summer league but those are for girls who either don’t get playing time or need the exposure because they’re in the (transfer) portal,” Lis said. “This opportunity came up and I was in.

“I feel like getting some exposure over the summer while getting actual live at-bats against good pitching and playing good defense against some of the best hitters around is going to help. It’s better than just getting my own reps at home.”

Salukis coach Jen Sewell took some time Monday from a recruiting trip to Colorado to assess the impact Lis’ inclusion on this team can have on her development and the program.

“We are excited to see Jackie compete alongside other all-conference and all-American type players,” Sewell said. “It’s an amazing chance for her to get at-bats and playing time against the best of the best. She will only get better with her Canada Cup experience.

“It’s proof that players can reach the highest levels of softball from top high mid-major programs like SIU.”

Lis’ new teammates for the tournament include former travel ball teammate Sarah Gordon, a catcher who was the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year at Louisville before transferring to Georgia for 2024, and lefty pitcher Kierston Deal of three-time national champion Oklahoma.

They also include a couple of players she saw in Salt Lake City – lefty pitcher Mariah Lopez of Utah, which made it to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series, and Baylor outfielder McKenzie Wilson.

The Colorado squad opens its tournament run on July 10 at 8 p.m. Central time against Team Israel. National teams from Canada, Japan, Australia, Greece, Italy and Mexico round out the eight-team field.

“It’s going to be a really cool experience,” Lis said. “I’d like for our team to get to the finals and I hope that I remember how to swing a bat against good pitching.”