Where Are They Now? | Cross teaches what made her so good

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s fitting that perhaps the best softball pitcher in Southern Illinois history is spending part of her life teaching what made her so good.

Amy Harre Cross, now married with three sons aged 8, 6 and 4, lives in Lincoln, Illinois, about 30 miles away from Springfield. She owns a facility called Champions Fieldhouse, where she and her husband, Ryan, instruct baseball and softball players on their game’s finer points.

Amy, of course, works with softball pitchers. And if she’s any bit as good a teacher as she was a pitcher at Nashville and SIU, high schools in central Illinois should be very tough to beat for years to come.

In four years at Nashville, Cross’ earned run average was never higher than 0.84. As a senior in 2001, when the Hornettes won a state championship, it nearly matched Blutarski’s GPA in Animal House at 0.12.

Or to put it another way, Cross threw 241 innings over 35 games and allowed four earned runs. There might not have ever been an easier choice for the Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year than she was 19 years ago.

“What a competitor,” said her high school coach, Chad Malawy, who’s currently the baseball coach at Nashville. “She was a strike-throwing machine.”