SIU's softball team will have to wait another day to open the 2021 season. Its doubleheader with Murray State Friday was weathered out at Southern Mississippi's tournament in Hattiesburg.

The Salukis and Racers will now play Saturday at 2:30 p.m. SIU will also meet North Dakota Saturday night at 7:30, followed by games Sunday against Murray State and USM at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.