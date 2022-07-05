Sports Column | Brightwell: Super conferences spell bleak future for college sports

It’s time to dissolve the conference system in the NCAA.

If you missed it, the Universities of Southern California (USC) and California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have been accepted into the Big 10 and will become full members in 2024. That means that the conference that started as a Midwestern stalwart will now stretch from coast to coast.

In what way does that make any sense beyond the financial?

Under the new conference set-up, provided no other changes are made, the now 16 team conference hilariously called the Big 10 will span 2,800 miles from Rutgers to UCLA – which should be considered a nightmare for the supposedly student-minded NCAA.

Of course, this news should also dispel any pretense that the NCAA cares about the kids – or anything other than how much profit it can make.

I’m in favor of setting up a system where the best teams can play each other on a regular basis, but if that’s what we’re aiming for, then let’s cut the crap and go all in. Do we still need conferences in the NCAA when only four of them really matter anymore?

I remember an idea floated a few years ago, although now the specifics of how I heard it escape me, of high profile teams leaving the NCAA to form their own league. It was an idea I scoffed at at the time, young and naïve as I was, but now makes a lot of sense.

Of course, the drawback there is that without the major programs there to earn the money, the smaller schools like SIU will be left in the dust and it could spell an end for collegiate athletics outside of the very top echelon. I, obviously, do not endorse that.

But something must be done as the NCAA and its partners continue to act like we’re stupid enough to believe that they’re not in this for the money, that they care about the well-being of student-athletes.

Bashing the NCAA isn’t new. They make themselves an easy punching bag almost all of the time, but when literal super conferences are cropping up and spanning the country, it’s really time we start to reassess the role the NCAA should fill.

If they want to treat this like a professional league, or treat the conferences as self-contained professional leagues, that’s fine – certainly the quality of play at the highest level of collegiate athletics is on par with some of the smaller professional leagues and the revenue it generates is on par with some of the bigger ones. But if that’s what they want to do, then stop pretending it isn’t. Because when a UCLA player has to be in New Jersey on a Wednesday for a conference basketball game, you can’t really act like academics comes first.

Derek Brightwell is a prep sports reporter for The Southern. You can reach him at Derek.Brightwell@thesouthern.com or on Twitter @DerekBSports

