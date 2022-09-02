Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Big step in right direction for SIU soccer program

That collective exhale you might have heard just before 8 p.m. Thursday came from SIU.

The women’s soccer team ended a three-year, 27-match winless streak with a 2-0 shutout of Alabama A&M, scoring a pair of second half markers while playing a woman short after the 18th-minute ejection of Katy Quinn for playing a ball with her hands to prevent a sure goal.

To say that the Salukis needed that result is a bit like saying Paul Goldschmidt can hit the fastball. It’s a gross understatement. When you put everything you have into 27 matches and you don’t win any of them, it gets discouraging and it gets hard to invest yourself into the matches.

Now we’re not saying that one win was the magic elixir this program needs to be a world-beater. There’s still a hell of a lot of work for first-year coach Craig Roberts to make SIU a contender in the Missouri Valley Conference. There’s still a fair share of adversity awaiting this team.

But for players like Liz Brechtel, who‘s been here since the program started in 2019, one win sure means a whole lot.

“It’s rough and it’s tough, but you know what? It makes you mentally tougher,” she said Thursday night. “You’re just looking for that one win. It drives you through every single practice and every single game. That’s all you want – you work your (butt) off to try and get it.

“And we’re so happy that we made it come true.”

Brechtel did her share to make it happen. Her crossing pass in the 52nd minute found an educated right foot in McKensey Bunch, who expertly deflected it into the back right corner for the first goal. Then Brechtel added the clincher in the 80th minute.

Goalie Maddy Alaluf deserved a share of the game ball, too. Not only did she kick away a PK right after Quinn’s red card, Alaluf also stopped a point-blank rebound chance off the PK. And her save in the match’s first minute kept the Salukis from falling behind right away.

Not showing up in the stats were the play of midfielders Christy Murauskis and Quinn Parks. Roberts praised their work without prompting after the match. Parks put a couple of shots on net while Murauskis provided steady work in her 89 minutes.

The impressive thing about what the Salukis did was that they figured out a way to adjust to playing 10 against 11 and still create the attacks necessary to get the result. Alaluf’s save on the PK and subsequent rebound more or less ushered them through the 10 minutes after Quinn’s ejection before they were able to make on-the-fly adjustments work.

“Tonight, we showed a lot of character and a lot of self-belief,” he said. “We faced adversity with a player being sent off, and we had to switch tactics within the game. I felt we did that very well.”

One had to like Roberts’ perspective on the win, what it meant for his players and how he wants his team to create new expectations. They certainly earned the right to celebrate Thursday night. You win a match after not winning one for 1,035 days, as someone calculated, and you should enjoy it.

At the same time, Roberts wants winning to become the standard rather than a pleasant surprise. Even if this team has been picked to finish last in the Valley, he expects them to prepare to win matches, not just put on a good show.

Thursday night was a big step in the right direction. But the feet must keep moving forward.