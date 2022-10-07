Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Could SIU women's soccer win the MVC?

One of the prerequisites of being a journalist is not only being able to point out others’ mistakes, but to examine yours with the same fine-toothed comb you do someone else’s.

So it’s in this spirit that I must now declare my column of Aug. 20 to officially be a freezing cold take. Maybe it’s not along the lines of Skip Bayless’ continual criticism of LeBron James, no matter how amazing James’ feats have been, or as bad as Jason Smith’s strike zone was at the NCAA softball tournament back in 2021, but it must be mentioned.

About a month and a half after we declared that Craig Roberts’ building project of the SIU women’s soccer program wouldn’t be a quick fix, it appears that it might have been. Thursday night’s 1-0 win at Indiana State gave the Salukis six wins and a share of second place in the Missouri Valley Conference. We can go on for a while about how remarkable this is, but we’ll distill this to a couple of observations, one statistical and one that could seen as a take or sorts.

It's been pointed out before that in their first three seasons of existence, SIU won five matches. Period. All in its first season and three of them against non-Division I programs. Heading into a Sept. 1 match with Alabama A&M, the Salukis hadn’t won in 27 consecutive matches dating back to Nov. 2, 2019.

Since then, the team that couldn’t win has almost forgotten how to lose. They are 6-1-2 in their last nine matches. And perhaps most impressively, they responded to the one defeat in that stretch with consecutive road wins.

We’re finding out why Roberts has won everywhere he’s been. The guy who turned UT Martin, Ball State and Grambling State into winning programs might be performing his greatest feat here in Carbondale.

A team that never won and rarely scored is now an honest-to-God contender for a conference title. Remember when the 1991 Atlanta Braves went from last place to Game 7 of the World Series and the late, great Skip Caray coined the term “from worst to first?”

This somehow doesn’t begin to describe what SIU is doing. To put it another way, as goalie Maddy Alaluf reminded me last month when I interviewed her for a story, at this time last year, the Salukis were already staggering to the end of a second consecutive winless season under an interim coach.

Alaluf and her teammates in the net were running their own goalie drills before practice started because there were no other coaches. That’s the valley this program resided in 12 months ago.

And this year? They might just win the damn league. Missouri State ate its first loss Thursday night to Murray State, meaning there are no unbeaten teams in the conference. While the Bears own the tiebreaker on SIU by dint of a 2-0 win here last week, this seems to be a very balanced league with some good teams but no dominant one.

So why not Alaluf, Paris Walsh, Sam Dodd and Kaitlin DuCharme? There’s no reason to dream anything but big at this point. A team already playing with house money should no longer doubt its ability to succeed.

No matter what happens over the season’s last three weeks, the Salukis have already had the best year in program history. And it might just get even better.

SIU winning a Valley title in women’s soccer is no longer a laughable concept. This longshot might just have the staying power to beat everyone across the finish line.