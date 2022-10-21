Sports Column | Bucky Dent: SIU football aims for playoff spot this week

Random thoughts from another week chronicling the regal canines:

1. I believe that if SIU football wins this week at South Dakota, which doesn’t quite seem like a gimme putt even though it is 1-5, it’s going to be in the playoffs.

Even if it somehow lost the rest of its games after that, a 6-5 record and its schedule strength would probably squeeze it in. There’s also an FBS win at Northwestern and a victory over North Dakota that looks more impressive as the Fighting Hawks keep winning games.

Should the Salukis keep winning, they have a chance to not only make the playoffs, but stay at home for their first game and perhaps even earn a first-round bye. That would require winning out, which is possible.

That would include beating North Dakota State at home Nov. 12, a result that would carry plenty of cachet with the selection committee even if the Bison aren’t their usual invincible selves. They’re still a top 5 team and it would still be a meaningful win.

Also, if SIU keeps its winning streak going, it would allow it to prove that they could move up to another level. Players and coaches talked in August about going from winning seven or eight games to nine or 10.

The focus they’ve shown the last five games has been impressive. If they can show it for the final four games, they’ll put themselves in the best position to make the year’s last month a December to remember.

Sports Column: Bucky Dent: SIU football team needs to stay the course Back in 2010, I was covering Virginia Tech football for a website in the Tri-Cities of east …

2. I have to say I was a bit surprised that SIU was voted behind Bradley in the MVC preseason men’s basketball poll.

Not that the Braves aren’t talented and deep. They are, and in Rienk Mast, they have a matchup problem for everyone else’s big man. Mast can score with his back to the bucket and has good range from the outside.

But losing Terry Roberts, who transferred to Georgia, will be tough to overcome. Roberts was one of the league’s best players last year, a tough cover almost every night who could also affect you on the defensive end.

Drake is the preseason favorite going in and should be. Few teams anywhere have the Bulldogs’ level of experience. The Salukis are close and their additions out of the transfer portal have the potential to make this team as deep and versatile as any in the league.

On the women’s side, SIU was tabbed for seventh. Right now, that sounds about right. But there is potential for Kelly Bond-White’s first team. There is real athletic ability and if 6-5 center Promise Taylor has the impact her junior college coach predicted she will over the summer, a top four finish isn’t out of the question.

3. The MVC might not be the Big 10 when it comes to volleyball, but that doesn’t make what SIU has done this fall any less impressive. The Salukis are probably going to the conference tournament for the first time in Ed Allen’s four years and might win 20 matches to boot.

Watching them beat Missouri State 3-0 Monday night was instructive. The Bears hit for a good percentage, didn’t make many errors and still couldn’t take a game. SIU doesn’t have to play its best match to win any more.

And the Salukis should be good for a while. Everyone is back next year except Nataly Garcia. And those five freshmen who have carried a fair share of the load? Barring injuries or other occurrences, they’ll be around for three more years.

The Davies Crazies finally have a reason to go crazy.