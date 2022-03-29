Sports Column | Derek Brightwell: NCAA not short on March storylines in final weekend

The NCAA couldn’t have written this year’s Final Four better if they’d tried.

In fact, the only way the weekend could’ve gone better for college basketball would have been if Saint Peter’s was just a little more competitive against North Carolina in the final Elite Eight game. Up until the Tar Heels punched their ticket to New Orleans, there was a chance for the two most intriguing storylines of March Madness to collide when the whole sports world was watching. Instead, the NCAA gets maybe an even better chapter as Mike Krzyzewski gets a chance at revenge against Duke’s bitter rivals almost a month to the day after UNC spoiled his last dance in Durham.

If it’s your job to promote the game of college basketball, March is the easiest time of the year for you as 68 teams put their seasons on the line over the most exciting month in sports. This year, Duke’s legendary coach gave us all the drama we could hope for, as every game had the potential to be his last. But Coach K was soon overshadowed by little ol’ Saint Peter’s – with a most fitting nickname as they quickly drew all the attention from the sports world after knocking off Kentucky, one of the most historic and prideful programs around.

I’ll admit, I was absolutely giddy as I was able to send trash talking texts to some friends back home after their beloved Wildcats were knocked off by the 15-seed. But the Peacocks showed, they were no joke – beating another Kentucky school in Murray State before taking down Purdue and suddenly, they were a team I had to worry about as my Tar Heels made their own wild run through the tournament.

Saint Peter’s was exactly what makes March the best month in basketball – a school most of the country had never heard of before a historic win becoming the favorite team of everyone who found themselves without a rooting interest. It happened with Florida Gulf Coast’s “Dunk City” team. It happened with Loyola-Chicago and Sister Jean. Now it was the Peacocks and “Doug From New Jersey” – who, along with his fantastic ‘stache, signed a NIL deal with Buffalo Wild Wings.

But now it’s time for the Blue Bloods to take center stage and while Kansas just became the winningest program in history – thanks in part to UK’s aforementioned first round loss – and Villanova has established itself as a power in its own right, the weekend belongs to the state of North Carolina.

You could sell out an arena – maybe not the Superdome – with Duke and Carolina in the Final Four. Add in the fact that it’s the first time the “Best Rivalry in Basketball” has occurred in the tournament and it becomes historic. That sets aside the fact that UNC has the chance to end Coach K’s career – and play spoiler for his final hurrah a second time.

And whoever wins that game is going to have to meet a Jayhawk or Wildcat team in the finals who would love nothing more than to beatdown the team that overshadowed them two days prior.

Sometimes, sports runs into a problem of an anticlimactic ending. It’s not scripted like pro wrestling – which, coincidentally has it’s biggest weekend coming up as well with Wrestlemania. And if I can borrow a wrestling philosophy – sometimes the build is more important than the match. Well, the NCAA got the build handed to them this weekend, so let’s see if the matches deliver.

