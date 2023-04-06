Maybe because the weather was ugly Wednesday, or maybe because I didn’t enjoy my breakfast. … I don’t know for sure, but there are some things in sports that bother me more and more these days. They are things I would like to see fixed.

Let’s start with the hot topic this week involving LSU women basketball standout, Angel Reese, and Iowa sensation, Caitlyn Clark.

Reese was criticized on social media this week for gesturing to Clark as the national championship game wound down – first putting her hand in front of her face in a “you can’t see me” move and then pointing to her ring finger as in she would soon be wearing a championship ring and Clark wouldn’t.

Clark had done the exact same hand-to-face gesture at a previous tournament game.

Coming from this cranky, old man. … I didn’t like either one of them doing it.

Trash talking has always been a part of sports, and that’s not likely to change.

That said, the taunting that both players participated in – and that so many other players participate in - is beyond ridiculous in my opinion.

All it does is spawn anger. Younger players see the taunts and think it’s funny and start emulating them at the high school or even junior high school level.

Why can’t players simply play the game and let it go? Hit a home run, get around the bases quickly, celebrate with a high five in the dugout and sit down. Hit a game-winning shot or make a big play and act like you have been there before. In other words, let your good work be the taunt. Why the need to show someone up?

• Moving on … can we please be done with the “My Bad” remarks when an athlete makes a mistake? We all know it’s your bad. You saying it doesn’t help. It too often sounds insincere.

• Can we please do away with players who miss free throws reaching out for a quick hand slap from a teammate? Do you really need the encouragement? Focus more on making the next free toss.

• How about some different chants from the student body at basketball games? “You can’t do that” and “We can’t hear you” have gotten stale, at least with me.

• The shot clock is eventually coming to high school basketball in Illinois, and I’m fine with that.

• The IHSA needs to add a “restricted area” arc near the basket like college and pro ball to eliminate charging calls that low in the paint. I have seen too many baskets waved off by officials on calls that never should have been made. A new rule would help.

• Will those athletes who offer praise to God after a big win also offer praise to Him if they fail, or is that somehow God’s fault?

SPRING FOOTBALL

The annual spring football game is set for April 15. Kickoff gets underway at 11 a.m. Gates open at 10 a.m. Tailgating in the parking lot can begin as early as 8 a.m.

Members of the Dawg Pound will grill free food outside the main gate from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. River Radio's 103.5 ESPN will be on location with live interviews of players and coaches.

Also, a number of premium chairback seats will be tagged and available for sale to the public.

BASEBALL SALUKIS

SIU has won eight of its last nine games and now stands 16-13 overall this spring. More important, the Dawgs are 5-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Salukis are in the midst of a lengthy homestand that started with Lindenwood and continues with Belmont, SEMO, Evansville, and Austin Peay through April 18.

SOFTBALL SALUKIS

The Diamond girls are 27-5 this spring under first-year head coach Jen Sewell and 9-2 in the MVC.

SIU is out of town for the next two weeks before returning home on April 21 against Bradley.