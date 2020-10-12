Time for a new chapter for Illinois tight end Luke Ford

CHAMPAIGN — The Hawaiian shirt with the top two buttons undone and the sunglasses on inside should have been a giveaway for what was to come — if only.
Luke Ford sat on one side of a computer screen in Champaign going with the Tony Stark vibe, a character from the popular "Iron Man" movies. He poked playful fun at his brother — who, by the way, wasn't on the call — talked about possible touchdown dances and politely declined to share any hint of a game plan for Illinois' season opener against Wisconsin in just more than two weeks.
Ford, a junior tight end on the Illinois football team, was a vibrant personality. A free spirit? He won't go that far. He rolls with the punches, laughs through them and moves on. During a 25-minute Zoom meeting with Ford on Thursday, it was almost hard to remember his path to this moment, the one where he finally gets to put on the jersey of his home state school and play a college football game.
His story is well-told. He was the No. 1-rated high school recruit in Illinois in the Class of 2018 out of Carterville High School, committed to the University of Georgia and played for the Bulldogs. After a year, he transferred to Illinois citing a desire to be closer to his family and ailing grandfather. The NCAA denied him a waiver for immediate eligibility, and an appeal was also denied. He had to sit out the full season. In February, Ford posted on social media that his grandfather passed away.
“I’m not afraid to talk about it," Ford said. "I guess part of me does want to put it in the past. Everybody knows I sat out last year. I didn’t play. I’ve moved on from that. Thanks to Coach Lovie Smith, (Athletic Director) Josh Whitman, U of I, my coaches, my teammates and staff, they’ve all been really supportive of me in my year off with my grandpa passing. That made that transition easier. I kind of just want to move on from it and focus on the here and now and this season."
It's been 22 months since Ford, a 6-foot-6, 250-pounder, has played in a college football game, and he hasn't had a major impact in the offense since his senior year at Carterville. Make no mistake, Ford is eager to hit, catch, score a touchdown — with a celebration on the sideline to avoid a penalty — and to start his audition to the NFL.
Ford isn't necessarily beginning a new book, but is writing a new chapter.
“I’m excited to start fresh, start anew," he said. "I’m playing for my home state. All my family is going to be able to come. It’s a good feeling to have all this and have the support here and have the family here. It will be good to go out there and start fresh and be out there in an Illini jersey."
Ford spent last season on the scout team for practices and spent extra time to learn offensive coordinator Rod Smith's system. He wanted to be ready, to hit the ground running when the time to play in a game returned.
“I had last year to learn the plays outside of scout," Ford said. "I got to do the scout practice, do what they needed me to do, then I’d come in and do extra and I’d still be learning Coach Rod’s offense. I think I got most of that down last year. Running out here with Rod’s offense has been kind of like second nature because I’ve had a whole year to learn the plays."
Ford was the self-proclaimed "hydration manager" last year in games, passing out waters like he'd trained his whole life for it. When everyone's thirst was properly quenched, he stood on the bench in his sweatpants and jersey and waved a towel around to bring energy. He was engaged without the playing time.
He's inching closer to his first game in 22 months, but doesn't want to get too far ahead of himself. Day-by-day. Steady thoughts. Fight the nerves by not looking too far ahead. Still, there's plenty of excitement surrounding the laid-back tight end, who is also a physical presence.
"Luke Ford being from the state, people know quite a bit about him and I think everything that you think he is is who he’ll end up being for us this year," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said.
Ford will be a part of an uber-talented tight end group alongside Daniel Imatorbhebhe and Daniel Barker. That position, combined with quarterback Brandon Peters in his second year, a seasoned offensive line and plenty of talent at wide receiver and running back, allows for plenty of offensive potential.
The long wait of the last 22 months, which includes a delayed start to the Big Ten season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is nearing its end. It's time for Ford's new chapter.
“I know my capabilities," he said. "I know what I’m capable of. I have a lot of really good, talented guys around me who are going to help me. I want to play to their level and we have a great defense so I’m getting reps versus them and getting better doing this and that. I have confidence going in and I have high expectations because I know what I’m capable of and I know what I can do. I know that even though I sat out a year, I’ll still be able to come in and hopefully be able to make an impact."
