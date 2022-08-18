SIU hires interim coach Richard Jones to direct track, cross country

SIU announced Thursday that Richard Jones has been named the director of the cross country and track and field programs.

Jones, who has worked as an assistant under Rosalind Joseph since 2018, has been the interim coach since Joseph left in June to fill the same position at Ohio State. He signed a five-year contract.

“I am extremely excited for the direction this team is heading,” Jones said in a press release. “With the foundation created by coach Joseph and the new leadership and direction of the athletic department, I am pleased to lead this team to a championship level.”

In Jones’ time at SIU, the program has produced 41 Missouri Valley Conference champions, 16 national qualifiers and three All-Americans. Saluki teams have achieved 121 All-MVC selections and 13 program records over the last four years.

Prior to his time at SIU, Jones coached sprinters at Ohio State for five years and was the head track coach at Bishop Hartley High School in Columbus, Ohio for 10 years. A 1996 Ohio State graduate, Jones was a seven-time Big 10 Conference champion and four-time All-American.