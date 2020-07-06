SIU Track and Field | Salukis sign 14 in 2020 recruiting class

Brittany Brown is coming to SIU by way of Jamaica and will be joining the Salukis as a sprinter. Brown joins Jelle De Jong (Netherlands) and Cory Sherrod (Bahamas) as Salukis with international roots.

Hailing from nearby Du Quoin, Dasani Edwards will add depth to the jumps group for the Salukis. Edwards is the reigning 2019 IHSA Class 1A state long jump champion, which paved the way to being named the 2019 Southern Illinoisan Track Athlete of the Year. In 2018, he established himself as a sprinter and broke the school record in the 4x100m before going on to finish the season as the Class 1A state runner-up in the tripe jump. Personal-bests: Triple jump (44'-11"), long jump (23'-5"), 60m (7.35), 100m (11.30), 4x100 (43.06)

Uriah Guthrie will compete for Saluki cross country coach Kevin Cataldo, in addition to running distance for the track and field team. At Eastern High School in Indiana in 2019, Guthrie was a state qualifier in both cross country and track in the 3200m. Personal-bests: 1600m (4:35.18), 3200m (9:39.43), 5000m - XC (15:48).