SIU Track | Eason named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University sprinter Tyjuana Eason has been named a CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) Academic All-District selection.

The 2019-20 Academic All-District Teams recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-District teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada. SIU is a member of District 5, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

Eason graduated from SIU with a bachelor's degree in social work and is currently a graduate student in the program with a perfect 4.0 cumulative grade point average.

The 2019-20 Missouri Valley Conference Women's Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Eason won three conference titles en route to being named the conference's Most Valuable Athlete at the 2020 MVC Indoor Championships. An 11-time MVC Champion and a 19-time All-MVC honoree, Eason ends her career as the school record holder in both the indoor 60-meter and 200-meter dashes.

Eason is the first female Saluki track and field athlete to earn Academic All-District honors since Kim Fortney did so in 2013. The Kankakee native was one of seven from the Valley selected to Cross Country/Track and Field Academic All-District teams and will advance to the Academic All-America Team National ballot, where first, second and third team selections will be announced next month.

