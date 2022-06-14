SIU Track & Field | Moore-Jones' hard work pays off with All-American honors

Southern Illinois University thrower A’veun Moore-Jones ended her collegiate career on as high a note as you can.

In the NCAA National Championships in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Moore-Jones set her personal best mark in the outdoor shot put with a throw of 17.43m on her very first toss of the day. She got close to that mark with her second throw as well and found herself in seventh place heading to the finals.

After fouling on her first two throws in the finals, she smashed her old PR with a 17.63m toss, still finishing seventh and earning First-Team All-American honors.

“She performed great from the word ‘Go.’ Warmups looked the best they had all year,” SIU throws coach JC Lambert said of the effort. “Depth-wise, it was probably one of the toughest NCAA Nationals for the women’s shot put. In a normal year, the mark she threw would place her higher. Still, to make the finals of the NCAA National Meet, finish in seventh place and score national points – that’s a tremendous feat.”

It’s a feat that was achieved through putting the work in.

The Mount Vernon graduate arrived at SIU as the most decorated Rams thrower in school history, finishing second in both the shot put and discus in the IHSA State Meet her senior year – the best finishes in Mount Vernon history. But, Lambert said, she still struggled to find herself in those bigger collegiate meets.

“She’s come a long way over her career here at SIU. She’s done very well working hard to perfect her craft,” he said. “One of the things that took her a little bit to figure out was herself and how to compete at bigger meets with some of the best people in the country and realizing that she belongs there, that she’s one of those people. She did a great job last year of practicing that and put it to use in the meets.”

Moore-Jones had a banner year in 2021 — winning the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, being named All-MVC and earning second-team All-American honors in the indoor season. Rather than rest on her laurels, she put the work in to improve those marks in 2022.

“She worked out in some form or other darn near every day. She got in shape, she was in the weight room throwing, she was doing workouts on the track – whatever that may be. She worked all summer long. She worked all fall, through Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks,” Lambert said. “There’s a reason she did as well as she did and that’s all the work she put in. If anybody wants to be good in any type of sport or discipline, you have to put that work in when nobody wants to.”

It paid off in a big way even before Thursday’s meet.

“She basically did the same thing this year (as last year) – any meet she had that was a good, competitive meet, she performed her best at,” Lambert said. “She had an outdoor PR at the regional meet, an outdoor PR yet again at the National meet. That just shows her dedication and persistence and determination. Very proud of her for that.”

Moore-Jones has proven that she’ll shine when the lights are the brightest and the stage is the biggest and that was forged in the fires of some early career struggles. Lambert knows how valuable it is to have someone who doesn’t balk at the pressure moments.

“Those are the moments you work hard for. You put everything in during the summer, all the breaks – winter time. That’s what you work for,” he said. “It’s not always going to be perfect and she had her mistakes early in her career but it’s better to mess up and learn from your mistakes and end how you did than to try to be perfect early on and when you’re faced with adversity, you don’t know what to do. Then it’s over with. She’s done a good job as far as fixing any kind of flaws or anything she needs to work on. She’s made herself a very good and well-rounded not just athlete but a student-athlete.”

As a coach, Lambert appreciates having someone like Moore-Jones who can help shape the work habits of the younger throwers.

“It’s always good to have a leader for the team and someone who shows how it can be done. She’s not the only one – we had several who put the work in over the summer and has reaped the benefits from it. It’s something you like to see and hope can keep going. It’s always been a tradition of Saluki throwers who have done really well and have always had some type of success. You always want to keep that going.”

