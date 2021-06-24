SIU Track | Price, Berry advance to Saturday's US Olympic Trial hammer throw final

EUGENE — Saluki nation was well-represented by DeAnna Price and Gwen Berry in Thursday’s U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field.

Both former Salukis placed within the top-12 to advance to Saturday’s hammer throw final at 4:05 p.m. Price set the stage with a 252’-11” (77.10m) toss on her only swing of the day to win the event and shatter the meet record previously held by Amber Campbell at 242’-10” (74.03m) in 2016.

Price still owns her American record throw of 257'-10" (78.60m) from 2019. Her distance on Thursday finished well above the Olympic Standard set at 237’-10” (72.50m).

“Today was all about surviving and advancing,” said SIU throw coach JC Lambert. “Saturday is the finals, fingers crossed.”

Berry took sixth in the hammer throw with a heave of 231’-10” (70.74m) on her final attempt of the day. Her personal-best 251'-11" (76.79m) came at the 2021 USATF Throws Festival in Tucson, Ariz. on May 22 where she won the event to qualify for the Olympic Trials.

Each thrower on Thursday was allowed three throws and the Ferguson, Mo. native came up clutch after recording a 230’-40” (70.22m) and scratch on her first two attempts.