SIU Track | Saluki's Rosalind Joseph recounts the day events were canceled

I updated Coach Lambert because I knew around this time they would be getting ready to board their plane in St. Louis. I'm literally calling, texting and trying to get an update from this meeting before Alexis boarded the plane. During all of this, Coach Lambert is giving me updates on when they are supposed to board. Then, I finally get the confirmation text from the administrator that the meet is canceled. I make a few more calls to confirm before receiving the official email from the NCAA.

I call Coach Lambert and tell them not to board the plane. I knew they were likely standing in line with ticket in hand. I felt bad for him that he had to be in that moment with Alexis, and I obviously felt bad for Alexis. To earn a spot at the championship meet and then not even get to board the plane is heartbreaking. By this time, I had picked up my rental car in Albuquerque, but had no where to go. I sat for a minute in the parking lot and shed a real tear for Alexis. From my experience, I know how this is all bigger than just a sport. And I know she, as well as all of us, will rebound from the disappointment. However, in that moment, it really hurt.

I couldn't catch a flight back until the next morning. So, I stayed one night in the hotel and spent the rest of the night pretty much talking with colleagues around the country on what exactly just happened. Everything moved so quickly and everyone was in shock.