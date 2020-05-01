SIU Track | Saluki's Rosalind Joseph recounts the day events were canceled

CARBONDALE — Rosalind Joseph, SIU's director of track and field/cross country, was on her way to the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico when the coronavirus pandemic canceled all athletic events.
In an interview with SIUSalukis.com, Joseph recounts that day in New Mexico and talks about adjusting to working from home.
The COVID-19 outbreak hit Southern right in the midst of track and field championship season. Some may know, but you had just landed in New Mexico to coach Alexis Roberson ahead of the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships when news broke about the event being canceled. Can you walk us through what that day was like?
I was leaving a few hours earlier than Alexis and Coach Lambert so that I could attend a mandatory meeting. They stayed back to train for one last session. So, I woke up and drove to the St. Louis airport to catch a plane to the Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
I landed in Dallas for a layover and checked an email that said that the mandatory meeting will be held online. I thought that was great. I pondered even continuing the journey, but called a NCAA contact who assured me everything else was still on. So, I went ahead and boarded the plane. When I stepped off the plane in Albuquerque, I had received multiple texts and voicemails asking if I knew what was going on with the meet. I called an administrator at the meet who said they were headed into a meeting to find out. That's never a good sign.
I updated Coach Lambert because I knew around this time they would be getting ready to board their plane in St. Louis. I'm literally calling, texting and trying to get an update from this meeting before Alexis boarded the plane. During all of this, Coach Lambert is giving me updates on when they are supposed to board. Then, I finally get the confirmation text from the administrator that the meet is canceled. I make a few more calls to confirm before receiving the official email from the NCAA.
I call Coach Lambert and tell them not to board the plane. I knew they were likely standing in line with ticket in hand. I felt bad for him that he had to be in that moment with Alexis, and I obviously felt bad for Alexis. To earn a spot at the championship meet and then not even get to board the plane is heartbreaking. By this time, I had picked up my rental car in Albuquerque, but had no where to go. I sat for a minute in the parking lot and shed a real tear for Alexis. From my experience, I know how this is all bigger than just a sport. And I know she, as well as all of us, will rebound from the disappointment. However, in that moment, it really hurt.
I couldn't catch a flight back until the next morning. So, I stayed one night in the hotel and spent the rest of the night pretty much talking with colleagues around the country on what exactly just happened. Everything moved so quickly and everyone was in shock.
The NCAA's ruling on the spring season meant that wouldn't have a spring track and field season. How have you been able to make the best out of the situation, given what it is?
I'm sure there is a silver lining to be had. I'm still trying to figure that out and work to make the best out of the situation for our student-athletes. Though not in the ideal format, they've all been given a chance to focus solely on academics for the rest of the semester. Many are spending more time with their family than they would have during a regular season. I know that I am! This is the first time in almost 15 years I can say I went all April sleeping in my own bed! So, it's the little things that come from this. I hope it's given us all an appreciation of time and opportunity, especially in sport.
How has working from home been for you?
It's been nice. As a coach, you're always recruiting and right now it feels like you're behind. As of right now, the whole country, rather the entire world, is standing still. So, it's been nice to be able to sit back some and spend time with my family. My husband has enjoyed having me home full time, or at least I think so! I'm doing a lot of 4th grade math and trying to figure out how to prepare a five year old for kindergarten. The school systems here have been great by providing communication, resources and feedback. I'm thankful for my kids' teachers and the school system in general.
It's funny, I actually went to school to become an elementary teacher. However, I must admit that this time has proven to me that I'm a much better track & field coach than school teacher. I've always had the upmost respect for the profession, but I give kudos to my kids' teachers during these unprecedented time!
