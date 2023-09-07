CARTERVILLE – It was like pulling teeth at times, but the John A. Logan College volleyball team fought through a stern test from Kaskaskia College Wednesday en route to a four-set home win over the Blue Angels – 25-19, 25-27, 25-12, 25-23.

With the win, the Volunteers improve to 7-0 on the young season and are now 3-0 in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference.

Logan’s second-set loss was the team’s first loss of a set all season. The Vols have now won 21-of-22 sets in their seven matches.

Sophomore outside hitter Presli Karnes of Herrin paced the JALC offense with 11 kills on the night. Sophomore outside hitter Lexi Kosmopolis (O’Fallon) added nine kills.

The defensive leader for JALC was sophomore libero Michaela Powell (Lovington) with 24 digs. Karnes contributed 14. Sophomore middle hitter Mia Trankler (Jackson, Mo.) had the most blocks with five. The leader in assists was sophomore Ellie McManaway (Altamont) with 32.

“It was a scratchy match for sure,” said JALC head coach Bill Burnside. “We played a little bit inconsistently. Kaskaskia has a lot of good size and it was a little hard to deal with that size at times. We played OK, but we’ve got to play a lot better.”

Burnside said he liked the fact that some players came off the bench and performed well.

“That’s helpful for us in the future to know that we can put other people in there and get some production.”

Burnside spoke of how important it was to win the third set to take a 2-1 set lead.

“The third set was the one where we definitely had the best rhythm,” he said. “That’s more like the way we had been playing. For some reason, I think we just played a little bit nervous tonight.

"We knew it was a conference match," Burnside said. "The third set was the one we played the loosest and the best of the four. If we could have done that all night, it would have made it a lot easier for us.”

McManaway said the team played well enough to win against a solid opponent.

“We’ve been playing really well so far this season,” the sophomore said. “Our connection and chemistry have been great. Playing in some tournaments last spring really helped a lot. Kaskaskia played great defense tonight. We can’t wait to see them again over there to see how we do.”

McManaway said she realizes it’s her job to set up the Vols’ hard-hitting front line of outside and middle hitters.

“I’ve been a setter my whole life,” she said. “Setting has always been my responsibility. I'm always looking at the blockers on the other side of the court, knowing how's, doing the right thing. It’s also my job to know who’s on with their hitting. Fortunately, tonight, pretty much everyone was on their game. I think our potential as a team is really good. If we keep pushing, we can go a long way.”

Kaskaskia head coach Kim Rahar said her team played well enough to win.

“We just couldn’t string things together,” she said. “We had that good rally in Set 4 (jumping out to an 8-1 lead), but then couldn’t put the ball down. Looking at our stats, our hitting efficiency and serve receive just weren’t there tonight, so that’s something we need to fix.”

Rehar said the Logan-Kaskaskia rivalry has been a good one over the years.

“It’s pretty much the same ever since I started coaching. We know we’re going to have a good match when we see them. It’s always very competitive. Tonight, we just couldn’t put it together.”

The Blue Angels fall to 4-3 overall and play Saturday at Frontier College in Fairfield.

Kaskaskia was led offensively by sophomore outside hitter Riley Kleber (Carlyle) and sophomore middle hitter Lexi Wehrle (Vandalia) with nine kills each.

Sophomore setter Addie Rode (Highland) was tops in assists with 32. Sophomore defensive specialist Julia Poole (Freeburg) led the team in digs with 22 and freshman middle hitter Nuri Shahid-Stevenson recorded the most blocks with five.