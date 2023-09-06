It’s too early in the season to know just how good the John A. Logan College volleyball team is this fall, but it’s hard to improve upon perfection.

Through six matches leading into Wednesday’s home contest with Kaskaskia, the Volunteers were a sizzling 6-0. Moreover, they had yet to drop a single set. That’s 18 sets played and 18 wins.

Not too shabby.

Wins to date have come over Genesee Community College, Harper College, College of DuPage, Joliet Junior College, Lincoln Trail College and Wabash Valley College. The latter two matches are within the Great Rivers Athletic Conference.

Veteran head coach Bill Burnside returns eight sophomores to a team that finished 16-7 a year ago, including a 13-3 run in the league.

“We were pretty good last year and it helps to have eight returning sophomores.” Burnside said. “They are leading our team in the right direction. All are quality players and all are improved over last year.”

Burnside said competing in tournament play last spring furthered the team’s development much like spring practices do for football.

“We’ve done very well so far,” he said. “But we have some much stronger competition coming up with Kaskaskia, Vincennes, and Rend Lake. We should know a lot more about our team a week or so from now.”

Back on the squad this season are: sophomores Mia Trankler (middle hitter from Jackson, Mo.); Michaela Powell (libero from Lovington); Olivia Dill (right side hitter from Du Quoin); Presli Karnes (outside hitter from Herrin); Averie Smith (middle hitter from Mattoon); Ellie McManaway (setter from Altamont); Lexi Kosmopolis (outside hitter from O’Fallon); and Jessica Smith (middle and right side hitter from Carmi).

To date, Karnes leads the Vols in kills with 52 and is averaging nearly three per set. She has only committed 15 hitting errors and has shined on defense, as well, with 44 digs from the back row.

Kosmopolis is second on the team in kills with 46. Averie Smith leads in blocked shots with 17.

The assists leader for Logan is McManaway with 150, who has also recorded 49 digs. Powell, a defensive specialist, is leading the team in digs with 64.

There are six freshmen on the team, They include: Paige Vasquez (outside hitter from Chester); Cheyanne Kimmle (libero from Mascoutah); Baieigh Todd (right side hitter from Woodlawn); Addie Wallace (setter from Carterville); Nevaeh Laster (middle and right side hitter from Mattoon); and Sophie Hill (middle hitter from Du Quoin).

“As you can see, we have a lot of sophomores contributing to our overall success,” Burnside said. “And that’s important in volleyball. You need that experience to win tough matches.”

Burnside, now in his 16th season at the helm for the Vols, said whereas Karnes and Kozmopolis provide most of the offensive firepower, it’s McManaway who puts them in a favorable position with excellent sets.

“Ellie has really been a standout in our 5-1 offense,” Burnside said. “She’s been all over the place.”

Logan last won the conference title in 2021 and last claimed the Region 24 title in the spring of 2021, a carryover from the 2020 COVID-19-shortened season.

Assisting Burnside is former Logan standout, Bryleigh Buchanan, of Harrisburg, now in her second season with the team. Buchanan also played two years at SIU.

After Wednesday’s home match with Kaskaskia, the Volunteers are set to play at Southeastern Illinois College at Harrisburg on Monday.

They will then host Vincennes University next Tuesday and Rend Lake next Wednesday before traveling to Heartland Community College at Normal for a tournament next Friday and Saturday.