CARBONDALE — Sam Drewry had 20 kills to lead Memphis past the SIU volleyball team Friday night, 3-1, in both teams' opener.

The Tigers defeated the Salukis 25-13, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21, in Memphis. The same two teams play Saturday night at 5.

Emma Baalman had 10 kills, three aces and two blocks for SIU. Tatum Tornatta added eight kills. Rachel Maguire had 41 assists and 11 digs.

— Todd Hefferman

