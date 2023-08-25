Back in his days of coaching the Los Angeles Lakers to NBA titles with a star-studded roster, Pat Riley coined a phrase to describe a team’s sudden ascension from doormat to winner.

The innocent climb, Riley called it.

Doing that, as SIU’s volleyball team did last year when it went from 5-26 to 18-13 and earning its first Missouri Valley Conference Tournament berth since 2016, is one thing. Taking the next step from respectability to championship contender, on the other hand, is much tougher.

That’s the task facing coach Ed Allen’s fifth and perhaps best Saluki team this fall. They return every starter from a squad that survived a spate of injuries that might have crippled their chances in prior seasons. And now they have real depth and their most experience since Allen arrived.

Which begs the question: Can they use their skill, numbers and perhaps some new-found savvy to join and perhaps overtake the three teams picked above them – Northern Iowa, Drake and UIC – in the MVC preseason poll?

“One of the things we’ve gotten better at is we understand there’s a price to pay,” Allen said on Saturday after a 3-1 exhibition win over Saint Louis in Davies Gym. “Last year, we still had to pay that price a little bit. I felt like we finished our season two matches early last year.

“I felt like we were good enough that if we had played well as we could have, we could have gotten to the (MVC Tournament) championship match. We’re getting tougher mentally and we’re now able to capitalize more on the small things that separate teams.”

It was once said that to have hope, you must have money. The currency SIU stashed from its best season in years is all arrayed on the floor like an uncashed check, starting with preseason All-MVC pick Nataly Garcia.

Garcia earned first team All-MVC honors last year, breaking out to the tune of 449 kills, nearly four kills per set and more than four points per set – all sixth in the league. She looked to be in midseason form against SLU with 14 kills and 15 digs.

“I think we are improving in our mentality and I think our team is closer together,” Garcia said.

The outside hitter is certainly the Salukis’ first option when they really need a kill. But Allen knows she can’t be their only option against top opponents who are capable of doubling her. Unlike in prior years, when the team might be neutered when its top hitter wasn’t on point, there are plenty of options to take up slack.

There’s Tatum Tornatta, whose 410 kills and .282 hitting percentage would make her a No. 1 option on most teams in the league. Middle hitter Imani Hartfield added 292 kills and hit an impressive .394, which led the MVC.

Add the likes of Annabelle Sulish (178 kills), Ceci Bulmahn (170 kills) and Brinley Burdette (96 kills), and you have a variety of hitters for Anna Jaworski to set. Jaworski’s 1,388 assists were second in Division I and her 11.47 helpers per set ranked sixth in the nation.

“As this team continues to grow,” Allen said, “it will have to rely less on Nataly. And when it does, it will really be in a position to contend in November when you have three or four solid hitters that you can go to in critical situations.”

No one knows that better than Garcia. It’s not that she minds being the go-to in key spots. But as one of four seniors on the roster, she’d rather go out with a conference title and an NCAA Tournament trip to add to the individual accolades she’s compiled since last fall.

“This team is together,” she said. “I enjoy watching everybody get excited for everybody. I’m just trying to help our team do the best we can and accomplish our goals.”

