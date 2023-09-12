CARTERVILLE – Presli Karnes has become an impactful player for the undefeated John A. Logan College volleyball team.

The sophomore outside hitter for the Volunteers leads the team in kills with 63, or nine per match as Logan is off to a 7-0 start. She also leads in attacks with 164 and points scored at 93.5, which also figures in service aces, blocks and more.

Defensively, Karnes is also stout, recording the third-most digs with 62.

A four-sport athlete at Herrin High School where she competed in volleyball, basketball, softball and tennis, Karnes is now able to focus 100% of her attention on volleyball at the collegiate level.

“Presli has always been a good athlete – a consistent performer,” said JALC head volleyball coach Bill Burnside. “She did a fine job for us last year as a freshman, but what I wanted out of her this year was to be more aggressive with her hitting. I told her to take some risks and quit worrying about making mistakes.”

The mental approach seems to be working quite well.

“Her hitting percentage is way better this year and she continues to be a good ball-control player, who can pass it just as well as she can hit it,” Burnside said. “She plays pretty much every minute of every set because she can dig, pass, block, serve, and hit. She has become a talented all-around player for us.”

Burnside said Karnes is not a vocal leader. She prefers to let her play on the court do the talking for her.

“Presli leads by example,” he said. “And that’s OK. We have other sophomores who are more vocal.”

While Karnes does her best to avoid the media spotlight, she is not shy about competing at the net with some of the conference’s best front-row hitters.

“I believe the experience I got last year as a freshman has helped me tremendously this year,” she said. “In fact, I didn’t even begin last year as a starter. I had to work my way up. The more I improved, the more playing time I got.”

Karnes said both Burnside and assistant coach Bryleigh Buchanan have helped her become a more consistent player at the net. All the time she has put into club ball has also improved her game.

“You have to play the sport year ‘round if you really want to get better,” Karnes said. “Club ball allows me to do that when our college season is over.”

The daughter of former Herrin head football coach Jason Karnes, the Logan sophomore said she made a good decision in choosing to play volleyball at JALC.

“It’s 100% been a good fit for me,” she said. “Playing for Coach Burnisde has been great. He's not just a good coach, but a good person. I always look forward to practices and games because of him.

"And even more important, being here at Logan has been great for my family," Karnes said. "Most everyone is able to make it to the home matches and some family and friends even make it to our road matches. I’m very glad I came here. It’s been a cool experience.”

With the Vols off to a 7-0 start prior to Monday’s road match with Southeastern Illinois, Karnes said she sees no reason why the Vols couldn’t win the Great Rivers Athletic Conference race and perhaps even advance beyond the Region 24 postseason tournament.

“I think we’re capable of doing that,” she said. “We don’t talk a lot about team goals, but I think it’s definitely in the back of our mind. We think we’re pretty good and we believe this could be a special year for the program.”

As a young girl, Karnes said softball was the sport she stood out in the most. As time passed, however, she came to realize that volleyball was her best bet of competing at the collegiate level.

“Everything’s a lot different than high school,” she said. “The pace of the game is so much quicker. Everybody is a good player at this level. That makes it so much fun. I love the competition. Volleyball has become a passion with me.”

That said, Karnes hasn’t yet committed to continuing her career as a spiker beyond Logan.

“I don’t know yet,” she said. “Maybe. I’m not ruling it out. Right now, I’m leaning toward majoring in business, so I’m not sure if I’m going to have the time to put into athletics.”

It should also be noted that Karnes pays tribute to her late older brother, Chance, who was killed in a car wreck in May 2022, by wearing the same number on her volleyball jersey that he wore on his football jersey – No. 6 – when playing quarterback for the Herrin Tigers a few years ago.

“I made the decision on my own to do that,” Karnes said. “And I think my family loved the idea. I guess you could say it’s my way of representing him out there on the court. Chance was always there for me and now he is a part of me when I play.”