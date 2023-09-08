The SIU volleyball team started off the Saluki Bash with a bang as they downed the Alabama A&M Lady Bulldogs in a clean 3-0 sweep on Friday morning in Carbondale.

The Salukis won the first set 25-12, the second set 25-16 and the final set 25-22.

The Salukis got off to a fast start, going up 15-4 at one point during the first set before eventually winning it at 25-12.

But A&M didn't just roll over and eventually challenged the Salukis. The Lady Bulldogs kept the final set close the entire time and got within inches of a win, eventually falling 25-22.

The Salukis have been very good to start the season, posting an overall record of 5-1, and Friday was no different. The Salukis had multiple players with more than 6 kills.

Tatum Tornatta led the way with nine, Imani Hartfield and Cecilia Bulmahn tied with eight. Annabelle Sulish had seven.

Performances like that are exactly what SIU head coach Ed Allen said he expects of his players.

“Honestly we’re looking for about five players to be within a couple kills of each other,” said Allen. “We’ve seen that over the course of the season. We had almost a perfect example of it in the last match with all five players being within two kills of each other.”

“We’re looking for balance,” Allen continued. “What’s nice is we got to rest two of our best offensive players in Nataly Garcia and Kelly Franklin.”

With the star players taking some rest, it led the way for others who don’t get as much play time to get some repetitions in.

“Well we were pleased with our efficiency,” said coach Allen. “But what was really nice was we were able to get some people who have been deserving of some playing time an opportunity to play.

“That was huge, and there was no fall off whatsoever in terms of execution, " he continued. “Sometimes you have to be careful about shuffling bodies around and what that will do in terms of chemistry.”

Being able to win so comfortably with one of the best players in the conference only playing one set was a great sign for the Salukis.

Hartfield, the star in question, had eight kills and added in two blocks. She finished the games with 9.5 points which was second behind team kills leader Tornatta.

Hartfield expressed that the way she played brings her a sense of joy.

“Getting kills feels great,” said Hartfield. "As long as everything is in tempo. It feels incredible to get up in the air and be on time and being on top of everything.”

Knowing that she has good teammates that can bail her out at any given time motivates her.

"It relieves a lot of pressure,” said Hartfield. “Knowing that if you're off everyone else can pick up your slack.”

The Salukis continue their play in the Saluki Bash with matches against Arkansas State and Eastern Illinois. The games are held in-person at Banterra Center and on TV at ESPN+ or ESPN3.