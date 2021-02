SIU's volleyball team hits the road this weekend for a two-match Missouri Valley Conference series at Valparaiso. The teams meet at 3 p.m. Sunday, followed by a 4 p.m. contest on Monday.

The Salukis (1-5, 0-4) have lost four in a row since a 3-2 win at Memphis Jan. 23, suffering sweeps at the hands of Missouri State and Loyola. Valparaiso (2-3, 1-3) suffered a two-match sweep last weekend at Missouri State.