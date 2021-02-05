SIU volleyball hosts Loyola Sunday

SIU's volleyball team will take its third crack at its first Missouri Valley Conference win Sunday when it hosts Loyola in Davies Gym at 1 p.m. for the first of a two-match series.

The Salukis (1-3, 0-2) lost 3-1 on Tuesday at Missouri State, completing a two-match sweep over four days at the Bears' hands. SIU fell in five sets on Jan. 30 to MSU at Davies, squandering a 2-1 lead and a 10-7 edge in the fifth game.

Loyola is 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Valley, splitting its series with travel partner Valparaiso and beating Butler in non-conference action. The Ramblers own eight straight wins over the Salukis and haven't lost to them since 2015.

SIU completes the series with Loyola on Monday at 3 p.m.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0