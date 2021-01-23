SIU Volleyball | Salukis defeat Memphis in 5 sets for first win of season

The Southern Illinois University volleyball team rallied from an early deficit to stun Memphis, 3-2 (22-25, 27-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13) Saturday night inside the Larry O. Finch Center.

The Salukis used a balanced attack and a tenacious defensive effort to defeat the Tigers for the first time since 2012. SIU had five attackers record double-digit kills for the first time in five years while SIU's defense finished with 96 digs and nine blocks.

After Memphis took the opening set, 25-22, SIU fought back to win each of the next two frames. SIU rallied from down by as many as five in the second set to take the frame, 27-25, and prevailed to win a third set that featured 14 ties and eight lead changes. The Tigers broke a 12-all tie in the fourth set with a 5-1 spurt and never looked back to force a decisive fifth set. In the final frame, SIU hit at a .304 clip to seal their first win of the 2020-21 season.

Five Salukis tallied double-digit kills, led by Tatum Tornatta, who put down a career-high 13 kills and added three blocks. Emma Baalman hit at a .393 clip with 12 kills to just one error while Hannah Becker notched her first career kill-dig double-double with 12 kills and 15 digs. Imani Hartfield hit .357 with 12 kills while Savannah Sheridan tallied 10 kills and seven digs.