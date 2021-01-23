SIU Volleyball | Salukis defeat Memphis in 5 sets for first win of season

The Southern Illinois University volleyball team rallied from an early deficit to stun Memphis, 3-2 (22-25, 27-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13) Saturday night inside the Larry O. Finch Center.
The Salukis used a balanced attack and a tenacious defensive effort to defeat the Tigers for the first time since 2012. SIU had five attackers record double-digit kills for the first time in five years while SIU's defense finished with 96 digs and nine blocks.
After Memphis took the opening set, 25-22, SIU fought back to win each of the next two frames. SIU rallied from down by as many as five in the second set to take the frame, 27-25, and prevailed to win a third set that featured 14 ties and eight lead changes. The Tigers broke a 12-all tie in the fourth set with a 5-1 spurt and never looked back to force a decisive fifth set. In the final frame, SIU hit at a .304 clip to seal their first win of the 2020-21 season.
Five Salukis tallied double-digit kills, led by Tatum Tornatta, who put down a career-high 13 kills and added three blocks. Emma Baalman hit at a .393 clip with 12 kills to just one error while Hannah Becker notched her first career kill-dig double-double with 12 kills and 15 digs. Imani Hartfield hit .357 with 12 kills while Savannah Sheridan tallied 10 kills and seven digs.
Defensively, the Salukis were led by Katy Kluge, who finished with a career-high 25 digs to go along with four assists and two aces. MacKenzie Houser added 18 digs in her second collegiate match, while Rachel Maguire added a career-high 50 assists and 11 digs.