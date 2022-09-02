SIU Volleyball | Salukis down Southern University in straight sets

The Southern Illinois University volleyball team used a total team effort to sweep Southern University in three sets (25-14, 25-13, 25-10) Friday to close out day one of the Colonel Classic.

The Salukis overwhelmed the Lady Jaguars from all angles in the straight-set win. 13 different Salukis played in the victory, which included nine with at least one kill. No matter who was on the court for the Salukis, the result remained consistent as SIU trailed just once throughout the entirety of the match.

Even with playing 13 different players, SIU hit at a historic clip. The Salukis hit a season-best .425 in the win, which marked the best SIU has hit in a match since hitting .441 in a victory over Evansville on Oct. 5, 2012. It was just the fifth match in the last 10 years that the Salukis have hit .400 or better in.

Tatum Tornatta hit a career-high .600 with 10 kills on 15 swings to just one error. Imani Hartfield hit at a .533 clip with 10 kills on 15 attempts. Ceci Bulmahn added seven kills with a .455 hitting percentage.

The Salukis also served a season-high eight aces in the win. Five different Salukis recorded an ace, led by three from Bailey Neuberger. Kelly Franklin also recorded a pair of aces while Annabelle Sulish, Nsia Gittens, and Anna Jaworski each added one.

SIU scored the first three points of the first set and never trailed after that. The Salukis hit at a .448 clip in the frame and were led by Tornatta, who put down six of her first seven swings for kills.

Head coach Ed Allen went to his bench in the second set and the reserves shined. Southern tied the frame at 10-all but the Salukis responded with a 15-3 run to take the set.

The Salukis led from start to finish in the third set. SIU scored in bunches, as it recorded five runs of at least three straight serves to throttle the Lady Jaguars and secure their second sweep of the young 2022 season.

The Salukis close out play at the Colonel Classic tomorrow at noon when they take on the hosts from Nicholls.