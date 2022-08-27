SIU Volleyball | Salukis drop five-set heartbreaker to SIU Edwardsville

CARBONDALE — The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars rallied to defeat the Southern Illinois University Salukis in five sets (25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-10) Friday night in SIU's season opener.

After the Cougars took the opening set, 25-22, the Salukis rallied to take the next two frames in emphatic fashion. SIU led from start to finish in the second set, 25-22, and didn't relinquish the lead in a 25-23 third set win. SIUE, however, flipped the script and led for the entirety of its 25-23 fourth set victory. The Cougars scored six of the final seven points of the fifth frame to break a 9-all tie and pick up their second win of the day.

SIU had five hitters reach double figures in kills, which included the first collegiate kill-dig double-double for Ceci Bulmahn . Bulmahn finished with 15 kills to go along with 13 digs. Imani Hartfield put down 16 kills on a .387 hitting percentage while Nsia Gittens hit .407 with 14 kills. Tatum Tornatta chipped in 14 kills to go along with five digs and five blocks while Nataly Garcia was a dig shy of a double-double of her own, as she put down 13 kills to go along with nine digs.

Defensively, Claudia Bobb led the way with 18 digs in her first collegiate match. Anna Jaworski dished out 35 assists and served an ace while Peyton Plant finished with 31 assists and served a career-high four aces.

Plant gave SIU a 15-13 lead with SIU's first ace of the opening frame and extended its lead after it scored three of the next four points. The Cougars, however, rallied to take a 21-20 lead and never surrendered the lead from there. SIU tied it at 22-all but SIUE rattled off three-straight points to take the opener.

The Salukis fired out of the gate in the second set as they scored the first five points of the frame. SIU led by as many as eight, 11-3 and kept its foot on the pedal from there as Buhlman's ninth kill evened the set score at 1-all.

SIU scored four of the first five points of the third set and led by five, 15-10 at the intermission. The Cougars battled all the way back to tie the frame at 22-all, but the Salukis scored three of the next four points to take the frame.

The Cougars returned the favor in set four as they scored seven of the first nine points and never looked back. In the decisive fifth set, SIUE scored six of the final seven points to take the set and the match.

The Salukis are back in action tomorrow when they host the Grambling State Lady Tigers. First serve is set for 1 p.m.