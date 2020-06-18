SIU Volleyball | Salukis release tentative 2020 schedule

Becker and McGuire will lead the Salukis into a tournament-heavy stretch to start the season. They open up in Arkansas’ four-team event on August 28-29, then travel to Memphis on Labor Day weekend to play in the Tigers’ four-team tourney.

SIU then hosts tournaments on consecutive weekends. It will welcome in-state foes Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois and USC Upstate for the Saluki Bash on Sept. 11-12, then meet Southeast Missouri State, Tulsa and Northwestern State (La.) for the Saluki Invitational on Sept. 18-20.

“Having a lot of players back who experienced success last year and are hungry for more of it will help push us through a competitive pre-conference schedule and better set us up to be in the top six of the league come time for the conference tournament,” Allen said.

SIU opens Valley play on Sept. 25 with a trip to Missouri State, then plays its conference home opener on Sept. 28 against Bradley. The Salukis are aiming for their first appearance in the MVC tourney since 2016, when they were defeated 3-0 by Illinois State at Northern Iowa.

While SIU on paper should be a stronger team, Allen says its conference will be as well.

“It has the potential to look a lot like it did in 2018, when it had five teams advance to the postseason,” he said.

Season tickets for home matches, as well as single-game admissions, will be available this summer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.