SIU Volleyball | Salukis release tentative 2020 schedule

With higher expectations come a tougher schedule.
Second-year SIU volleyball coach Ed Allen released a tentative 2020 schedule earlier this week, featuring five matches against teams which reached the NCAA Tournament last fall and 12 matches against opponents that finished in the top half of the RPI last year.
“We have a much more difficult schedule than we had last year,” Allen said in a press release. “I think the preseason portion of our schedule is sprinkled with teams that are NCAA Tournament caliber teams or are on the cusp of being that.”
The Salukis made substantial improvements under Allen in 2019, going 14-18 overall and 6-12 in the Missouri Valley Conference. They earned nine more wins overall, the 10th-best improvement in Division I, and picked up five more victories in MVC play.
SIU returns almost all its key players from last year, including All-MVC second team picks Hannah Becker and Rachel McGuire. Becker collected double-digit kills in 13 matches, including a career-high 20 in an Oct. 25 win over Illinois State, while McGuire became the first player in program history to amass 300 kills, 500 assists and 300 digs in the same year.
Eight other letter-winners are back for SIU. Six of them played in at least 100 sets. Allen also recruited a whopping 10 players, which should greatly aid the team’s depth. Injuries cut into that off and on in 2019.
Becker and McGuire will lead the Salukis into a tournament-heavy stretch to start the season. They open up in Arkansas’ four-team event on August 28-29, then travel to Memphis on Labor Day weekend to play in the Tigers’ four-team tourney.
SIU then hosts tournaments on consecutive weekends. It will welcome in-state foes Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois and USC Upstate for the Saluki Bash on Sept. 11-12, then meet Southeast Missouri State, Tulsa and Northwestern State (La.) for the Saluki Invitational on Sept. 18-20.
“Having a lot of players back who experienced success last year and are hungry for more of it will help push us through a competitive pre-conference schedule and better set us up to be in the top six of the league come time for the conference tournament,” Allen said.
SIU opens Valley play on Sept. 25 with a trip to Missouri State, then plays its conference home opener on Sept. 28 against Bradley. The Salukis are aiming for their first appearance in the MVC tourney since 2016, when they were defeated 3-0 by Illinois State at Northern Iowa.
While SIU on paper should be a stronger team, Allen says its conference will be as well.
“It has the potential to look a lot like it did in 2018, when it had five teams advance to the postseason,” he said.
Season tickets for home matches, as well as single-game admissions, will be available this summer.
