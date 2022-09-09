 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU Volleyball

SIU Volleyball | Salukis sweep Louisiana Tech for third-straight win

siu volleyball 090922
Saluki Media Services

The Southern Illinois University volleyball team defeated Louisiana Tech, 3-0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-19) at the Central Arkansas Invitational for its third-straight victory. All three of SIU's wins during the streak have come in straight-sets and its nine-straight set wins are its longest such streak since 2012.

Neither team led by more than two in a back-and-forth first set that saw the Salukis pull away late thanks to kills from Imani Hartfield and Brinley Burdette. SIU outhit LA Tech, .270-to-.053 in the opening set. SIU scored the first four points of the second set and never trailed en route to a 25-22 victory. The Salukis kept their foot on the pedal in the third frame, as it led by as many as eight (22-14) before taking the set, and the match, by a score of 25-19.

Nataly Garcia and Tatum Tornatta each had 14 kills to pace the Saluki attack. Garcia finished with 14 kills, six digs, and an ace while Tornatta hit .500 with 14 kills, five digs, and two blocks. It marked the third time in eight matches this season that Tornatta has put down double-figure kills while hitting .500 or better. Anna Jaworski dished out 41 assists and served up a pair of aces while Ceci Bulmahn and Annabelle Sulish each had 14 digs to lead SIU's back row efforts.

CAREER DAY

• Several Salukis set career-highs against the Lady Techsters on Friday.

• Brinley Burdette put down a career-high five kills.

• Annabelle Sulish dug out a career-best 14 balls.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

SIU has hit over .200 in six of its seven matches this season. Southern hit over .200 in just seven matches during the entire 2021 season.

9-straight set wins for the Salukis, the longest streak for SIU since 2012. (9/7/12- 9/8/12)

SIU's 62 digs were tied for its most in a three-set match this season. SIU also had 62 digs in its sweep of UT Martin on Aug. 30.

UP NEXT

The Salukis will take on the hosts from Central Arkansas at 7 p.m. tonight to close out day one of the UCA Invitational.

