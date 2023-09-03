Charleston, S.C. - Southern Illinois took its first loss of the season in its third and final game of the Charleston Southern Tournament. The Salukis fell in three-sets (18-25, 15-25, 19-25) to host Charleston S. With the loss, the Salukis move to 4-1 on the year as they now return home for six straight matches.

Nataly Garcia finished the match with 11 kills to lead the Salukis. Through the first five matches, Garcia has totaled 66 kills with 10 or more in four of those matches. Along with Garcia, sophomore Kelly Franklin continued to put down kills for the Salukis. Coming off of a pair of career-highs on Friday, Franklin tallied seven kills for the Dawgs on Saturday.

After a 2-1 finish at the tournament, sophomores Kelly Franklin and Cecilia Bulmahn were named to the All-Tournament team. Franklin totaled 33 kills for the Salukis while Bulmahn led the Dawgs defensively with 35 digs after moving to libero.

The Salukis begin their sixth-game homestand this Wednesday, September 6 against Lindenwood at 6pm. Following Wednesday's match, the Salukis will host a pair of tournaments at the Bantera Center on Sept. 8-9 and Sept. 14-16.