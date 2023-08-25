The SIU volleyball team started the 2023 season off with a 3-1 win over Central Michigan on Friday afternoon at the SEMO Invitational. The Salukis dropped the first set before going on to take the final three to win the match.

Preseason All-MVC recipient Nataly Garcia posted a double-double with 14 kills and 12 digs. Garcia's 14 kills were a match-high, followed by fellow senior Tatum Tornatta who finished with 13 while hitting .303. Annabelle Sulish, Cecilia Bulmahn, and Imani Hartfield each put down nine kills each in the season opener.

SIU finished the match with 54 kills while hitting .238, just under the team's average a season ago.

The Salukis were also able to earn several points at the service line, tallying eight aces including a trio from freshman Ema Stermenska. Stermenska, a setter from Slovakia, finished her collegiate debut with 26 assists, five digs, and three aces. Fellow setter and 2022 All-MVC second team recipient Anna Jaworski also did a little bit of everything as she finished the match with 21 assists, two aces, and three digs.

Defensively, the Salukis held Central Michigan to just a .144 hitting percentage on 40 kills. Averi Vanderzille and Nataly Garcia each recorded a solo block to help lead the charge at the net. Garcia had her share in four blocks, while Brinley Burdette had three total in the match. Sophomore libero Claudia Bobb made her 32nd consecutive start at the position as she led the Dawgs with 20 digs.

SIU will play one more match at the SEMO Invitational before heading back to Carbondale for a few days off between tournaments. The Salukis will take on host Southeast Missouri State at 3 p.m. Saturday.