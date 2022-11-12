SIU Volleyball | Southern Illinois comes up short at Drake

The Southern Illinois volleyball came up short against the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday in just three-sets (20-25, 23-25, 17-25). The Salukis moved to 17-12 (10-7 MVC) with the loss as the Bulldogs have now won their ninth straight match.

Nataly Garcia led the Salukis once again with 17 kills while hitting a team-high .417. Garcia also recorded her second consecutive double-double as she totalled 12 digs. She finished the weekend with 35 kills and 23 digs between SIU's two matches.

Despite recording 10 blocks, the Salukis were unable to slow down the Bulldogs' offense as they hit .390 with 54 kills. Southern hit .254, just above the season average, but we're unable to string together enough runs to keep up with Drake.

Tatum Tornatta had 11 kills for the Salukis and has tallied 10 or more kills in each of SIU's last nine matches. Tornatta has hit .250 or higher in six of those nine matches as well. Anna Jaworski recorded 38 assists (12.67 per set) as she continues to lead the Valley.

The Salukis have just one remaining regular season match before they head to Evansville for the MVC Tournament. As of now, the Salukis can range anywhere from the fourth to sixth seed. SIU will conclude the regular season on Wednesday, November 16 as they travel to Missouri State with first serve set for 6 p.m.