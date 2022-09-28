SIU Volleyball | Tornatta turns struggles into success

No one signs a Division I scholarship to go lose.

That’s why the first two years of Tatum Tornatta’s volleyball career at SIU were so tough. The Salukis went 2-18 in the COVID-19 shortened 2021 spring season, then limped to a 5-26 2021 fall record, closing it with 21 consecutive losses.

So one might imagine that SIU’s 9-5 start this year, including consecutive wins last weekend at Murray State and Belmont that snapped a 31-match Missouri Valley Conference losing streak, would resonate with Tornatta and her teammates.

And they would be right.

“Coach (Ed) Allen always talks about gratitude,” Tornatta said Tuesday morning. “I can tell you that going through those tough times has made me stronger and I think it’s made this team stronger. I get goosebumps now when we win a set.”

Opponents might get chill bumps when Tornatta launches into the air to smash a volleyball towards the hardwood. The 5-11 junior from Evansville is enjoying her best season, reaching double figures in kills 10 times out of 14 matches.

In fact, Tornatta leads the Salukis in kills with 168 and is hitting a career-best .284. During her first two seasons, Tornatta hit just .095 and .216. So why is she so much better and efficient this year?

“First, I think we’ve a much better defensive team,” she said. “We’re getting that good first touch to (setter) Anna (Jaworski) and that lets us get into our transition. We have Imani (Hartfield) healthy this year and that makes a big difference.

“Defenses have to cheat to her. She distracts opponents because she’s so good, so at the pins, outsides like me get plenty of one-on-ones.”

The Hartfield factor can’t be discounted. Her career hitting percentage is .327, including .361 this year. She’s hit at least .265 in 10 consecutive matches, during which SIU has posted an 8-2 record.

As Tornatta said, Hartfield must be game-planned for by every team SIU faces. Hartfield’s mere presence on the floor makes the attack whole, not the one-dimensional, easily-defensed unit it was most of last fall.

But there’s also no doubt that Tornatta has evolved to deliver her best performances. According to Allen, it’s not just in categories that can be statistically defined.

“She gives so much of herself on and off the court to this program,” he said before practice Wednesday. “You look at her at practices – she’s always out there encouraging others, displaying a positive attitude.

“This year, she’s really grown into herself. She’s being more verbal, she’s being a leader on the floor and she’s aware of what we’re doing in all our rotations. You can tell she’s grateful for getting a free education because she’s giving it right back in the effort she gives this team.”

That effort has the Salukis in a position few thought they would hold, even after just two of their 20 MVC matches. They are tied for first with Northern Iowa, Missouri State and Evansville. And their nine wins are two more than they had the last two seasons.

SIU hosts the Iowa schools this weekend – Drake on Friday night, UNI on Saturday – in matches that can fairly be dubbed measuring sticks. The Salukis are still frightfully young in spots. They play five freshmen and a sophomore in the daily rotation.

Yet for the first time under Allen, there is a sense the program is on the come. There is tangible progress, real hope and a belief that this team can win every time it hits the floor.

“I don’t think I’d be the player I am today if I hadn’t gone through these last two years,” Tornatta said.