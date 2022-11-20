SIU volleyball walks on unfamiliar ground

SIU’s volleyball team is about to tread on unfamiliar ground Monday in Evansville.

No, not Meeks Family Fieldhouse, the Purple Aces’ home court.

“We’re playing for a chance at an NCAA berth,” said Salukis coach Ed Allen.

That’s because SIU made the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament for the first time since 2016 and did so without leaving doubt. Its 3-2 win Wednesday night at Missouri State enabled the Salukis to earn the No. 4 seed and a first round bye.

SIU has finished in the bottom four of the conference the last five seasons, leaving it out of the conference tourney. Only the top six teams qualified when the MVC was a 10-school amalgam.

With the expansion to 12 this year – Loyola out and Belmont, Murray State and UIC in – the top eight teams made the field. The Salukis not only made the field, but did so as one of the top four seeds.

Their 18-12 record is a 13-win improvement over last year. Their 11 league victories are precisely 11 more than they logged last year. And it’s not that they’ve had any more injury luck than a season ago.

In fact, SIU has withstood three torn ACLs, including to starting outside hitters Nsia Gittens and Ceci Bulmahn. The injury to Bulmahn, the prize recruit in Allen’s program-changing recruiting class, occurred in the middle of the Salukis’ five-match winning streak in October.

“She was going to be the Freshman of the Year in the conference,” Allen said.

But SIU has survived multiple injuries the way they couldn’t survive last year’s big injury, a season-ender to middle hitter Imani Hartfield just before conference play. The reason is the improved depth its recruiting class gave it.

Annabelle Sulish has been a six-rotation player since Bulmahn went down, posting double-digit kills in nine straight conference matches. Brinley Burdette has made key contributions across the board and defensive specialist Claudia Bobb has helped shore up one of the team’s biggest weaknesses in recent years.

That’s allowed players like Anna Jaworski, Nataly Garcia and Tatum Tornatta to earn All-MVC honors, as they did on Saturday. Jaworski’s 1,336 assists rank second in Division I and merited second team All-MVC.

Garcia picked up a first team spot after bagging 434 kills, making her just the fourth Saluki in the last 20 years to finish with more than 400. Tornatta will likely become the fifth with five more on Monday. Her .277 hitting percentage and all-around consistency got her a second team position.

Even more illuminating: The best is likely yet to come for SIU. Garcia is the only senior on the roster. Barring further injuries or other happenings – a.k.a. the transfer portal – the Salukis could challenge for conference titles sooner instead of only in their dreams.

“We’ve gotten as much, maybe even more, out of our freshman class as we imagined,” Allen said. “I’ve never had a team with three torn ACLs in the same year. But we’ve survived because we’ve gotten better players.

“And the players have shown a lot of resilience. They endured two tough seasons in the same year with the COVID season and then last year.”

SIU will play at 3 p.m. Monday against No. 5 Evansville, which eliminated No. 8 Bradley 3-1 in the first match on Sunday. The Salukis beat the Purple Aces home-and-home during the regular season.

Should SIU survive on Monday, top-seeded Northern Iowa awaits in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The championship match is set for a 4 p.m. start on Wednesday.