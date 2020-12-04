Where Are They Now? | Balance propels Carbondale's Cameron Caffey to Big Ten stardom

Caffey realized quickly during his redshirt freshman year that he had to evolve or risk failing on the mat. The guy who went 41-0 en route to a state title in 2017 would have to reinvent himself to an extent.

So he leaned on the basics — on and off the mat. He laid down a strong foundation in the classroom and made the necessary changes to his arsenal during practice, as well as 28 matches that he wrestled in open events.

Caffey’s 22-6 record didn’t count towards his team’s success or even his career mark, but it counted in one other way.

“I got used to not being at home and having to take care of business,” he said. “There are guys who are good in high school and then they just fall off when they don’t have supervision and can’t take care of themselves.

“That redshirt year was essential as far as starting on the right foot. I got in good standing academically, I got bigger physically and I became a better wrestler.”

His foundation laid, Caffey went 32-9 in 2018-19, winning his first 19 matches and capturing three tournament titles. He split four matches at the NCAA Championships, even beating a top seed along the way.