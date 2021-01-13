Where Are They Now? | McGill uses softball to forge career path

Little did Jacqueline McGill realize as she was starring on softball fields throughout Southern Illinois a decade ago at Hamilton County that she would be doing what she is today.
“Probably not in my wildest dreams,” she said Wednesday when asked about her career path.
Not that McGill is complaining about it. The former Fox is now a Boilermaker, working in compliance at Purdue. She has been in charge of volleyball, track and field, wrestling, softball and cross country since January 2019, and is a secondary contact for men’s basketball.
How McGill arrived at this point can be attributed to two things — her love of softball and an inquisitive nature that slowly drew her into her life’s work.
The Black Diamond Conference Player of the Year as a senior at Hamilton County, McGill was considered one of the top 60 players in the state when she signed with Western Kentucky. McGill was a four-time All-BDC pick and a three-time letter-winner in volleyball.
While playing at Western Kentucky, McGill played in 139 games with 97 career starts, batting .211 and knocking in 37 runs. She left school with the program’s fourth-best fielding percentage at .988, made more remarkable by the fact she was a utility player.
McGill started 45 games as a catcher in 2014 and help orchestrate no-hitters by Emily Rousseau and Hannah Miniard. A year later, McGill switched to first base, committing only one error in 42 games for a .994 fielding percentage that ranks fifth in school history.
But something else was happening. As McGill’s playing career churned towards its end, she struck up a series of conversations with a woman named Pam Herriford. She traveled with the team as its director of compliance.
At first, it fairly amused McGill. But as she talked more often with Herriford and learned what a compliance director did, it more than piqued her interest.
“I got to pick her brain — what do you do — and what does it really mean,” McGill said. “I thought that may be something interesting that I could do. After I graduated, I had to do an internship for the athletic compliance office at Western. That’s when I thought it was pretty cool.”
So McGill went from framing pitches or stretching for wide throws to first to learning the NCAA rule book. She learned pretty quickly that all those people who joke that the rule book is bigger than the phone book for a major city weren’t joking.
“Four hundred and fifty pages, with thousands of rules in it,” she said of this school year’s rule book.
As if that weren’t complicated enough, add the joys of administrating in a pandemic. McGill said the first four months after the pandemic shut down games in virtually every sport was a crazy period in a compliance officer’s world.
“At one point after the pandemic broke out, I thought it might not be a busy time, but the joke was on me,” she said. “We had to change a lot of things with COVID restrictions. We had to educate the coaches on the new rules and they had to execute those strategies.”
Simply put, McGill’s job is challenging and time-consuming. But she loves it enough to where her goal is to oversee a university’s compliance department and be a sport administrator for softball.
It is, after all, the sport which started everything for her. It got her noticed, it allowed her to earn an education and it’s the reason she’s where she is today.
“It’s honestly meant the world,” McGill said. “Softball as a sport has given me a pathway to so many things I never could have dreamed of.”