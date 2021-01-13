Where Are They Now? | McGill uses softball to forge career path

But something else was happening. As McGill’s playing career churned towards its end, she struck up a series of conversations with a woman named Pam Herriford. She traveled with the team as its director of compliance.

At first, it fairly amused McGill. But as she talked more often with Herriford and learned what a compliance director did, it more than piqued her interest.

“I got to pick her brain — what do you do — and what does it really mean,” McGill said. “I thought that may be something interesting that I could do. After I graduated, I had to do an internship for the athletic compliance office at Western. That’s when I thought it was pretty cool.”

So McGill went from framing pitches or stretching for wide throws to first to learning the NCAA rule book. She learned pretty quickly that all those people who joke that the rule book is bigger than the phone book for a major city weren’t joking.

“Four hundred and fifty pages, with thousands of rules in it,” she said of this school year’s rule book.

As if that weren’t complicated enough, add the joys of administrating in a pandemic. McGill said the first four months after the pandemic shut down games in virtually every sport was a crazy period in a compliance officer’s world.