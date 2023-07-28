MARION — With temperatures soaring into the upper 90s and the heat index well into the 100s on Friday, tournament officials hosting the Colt League World Series at Marion Stadium have taken steps to make the games safer for the 10 teams participating.

“PONY (an acronym for Protect Our Nation's Youth) always makes the health and safety of the players, coaches, and fans its top priority,” said event director Steve Miller. “We have an ambulance on-site and have made several announcements already this morning (Friday) about hydration and staying out of the sun when possible.

“We’re monitoring the temperature very carefully and will have some breaks in between innings and even suspend play if necessary,” he said.

Miller explained that the plan was to finish the mid-afternoon game Friday after Opening Ceremonies, which were scheduled for 6 p.m.

The 8 p.m. game would likely be bumped back to a later start following the completion of the earlier game.

“We have water and ice in the dugouts, as well as popsicles,” Miller said. “We are also very thankful to have local athletic trainers and emergency personnel at the ballpark on standby. We want to believe we’re on top of this heat issue, but we’re watching the players and fans closely to give aid to anybody that’s in trouble.”

Miller said it’s better to err on the side of caution when dealing with extreme heat.

“There are teams here that say they play a lot in this kind of heat, but we’ve got to do what’s best for the whole group,” Miller said. “We have to follow the guidelines that have been established for us. We’re doing everything that we possibly can at this time to keep people safe.”