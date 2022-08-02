Colt World Series | Marion defeats Covina, California in championship game

Marion defeated Covina, California 3-2 on Tuesday night to win the 2022 Colt World Series Championship at Rent One Park in Marion.

With the win, Marion claims back-to-back Colt World Series titles.

Marion scored all three of their runs in the first inning, and relied on stellar defense the rest of the way to secure the one run victory.

Marion's Cruz Harlan made a backwards falling catch to end the 6th inning and Morgan Fricker combined with Jack Harre to end the game with a fully extended diving catch and relay throw to get the tagging runner out at third base for the second and third outs of the 7th inning in phenomenal fashion.

— This story will be updated.